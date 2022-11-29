11 leaders to campaign in Gujarat for BJP today

With only two days remaining for the first day of polling in the Gujarat Assembly election, as many as 11 BJP leaders will campaign for the party in various parts of the state Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is at the helm of the party’s preparations for the elections, is scheduled to address four rallies in Dahod, Kheda and Ahmedabad city.

Party’s national president JP Nadda will address two public rallies in Dahod and Vadodara city, and hold a roadshow in Bhavnagar. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Patan.

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala will address four public meetings in Amreli, Mehsana and Ahmedabad, while his colleague Mansukh Mandaviya will address two group meetings in Gir Somnath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among the star campaigners, will address public meetings in Mahisagar, Anand and Vadodara. He will also lead a roadshow in Godhra.

Other senior party leaders who are scheduled to campaign in various parts of the state include Union Minister Smriti Irani, party’s youth wing president Tejaswi Surya, sitting MLA and Gujarati film actor Hitu Kanodiya, former MP and film actor Paresh Raval and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Savant.