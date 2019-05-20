Punjab: 11 booked in 2 firing incidents, SAD, Cong leaders trade blame

ELEVEN PEOPLE were booked in connection with two incidents of firing that took place on polling day in Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda urban of Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Minor scuffles were also reported from other parts of the state.

Three persons were injured in firing at Talwandi Sabo. Bathinda District Congress Committee (rural) president Khushbaz Jatana and nine others were booked on attempt to murder charge. Jatana was accused of opening fire in ward 7, near a polling booth in a government school, when he allegedly got into a scuffle with ex-SAD councillor Jaloor Singh. The incident took place around noon and polling was suspended for 40 minutes. SAD worker Karam Singh sustained a leg injury due to bullet splinters and Jalur’s son Gurshran Singh was injured in the scuffle. Gurpreet Singh, a Congress worker, was also hurt.

Jeet Mohinder Singh, former SAD MLA from Talwandi Sabo, claimed that Jatana came with a large number of people and starting beating up Jaloor, and later opened fire. “One bullet pierced the wooden gate of our house and we had a narrow escape,” said Babbu Singh, a local. Around 8 empty cartridges of 0.32 bore revolver were found in the lane.

Despite the incident, nearly 70% polling had been completed at this booth at the time.

In Bathinda Urban, SAD worker Sukhmeen Singh was booked for firing. Congress candidate Amarinder Raja Warring said, “I was not at the spot when the incident happened, but I have been told that SAD workers provoked violence. They attacked Jatana and many other Congress workers with stones as they were being stopped from distributing money. Later they broke chairs and burnt our polling booth. They opened fire.”

He further said, “In Bathinda Urban as well, a SAD worker provoked violence by firing in the air at Lal Singh Basti. He was arrested and had an illegal weapon. We also got two persons arrested in Budhlada and Muktsar with cash worth Rs 80,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively which they were going to distribute to buy votes. SAD goons tried to provoke violence and lure voters.”

“Harsimrat had been calling me a goonda in her campaign while I always call her behenji as I respect women. Now she should also talk about goondas of SAD,” Warring said.

He added, “Police have registered a wrong FIR. We have complained to ECI about it as our complaint is also pending with police. No one from Congress opened fire. It was done by SAD’s men. We need action against them.”

In Kangar village of Rampura Phul, which falls under Faridkot parliamentary constituency, former SAD minister Sikander Singh Maluka alleged booth capturing of booths 77 and 78 by Congressmen. He alleged that two of his polling agents were locked up while Congress workers captured the booth and demanded a repoll. Kangar is the native village of Punjab’s Power Minister Gurpreet Kangar.

Police have not yet verified these allegations.

On Saturday evening, an Akali worker, Nirmal Singh, was allegedly beaten up by Congress workers at Sehna village. No case has been lodged so far.

Union Minister and SAD candidate for Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “Congress is misusing official machinery. They have lost their balance as they will lose this seat.” Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab’s finance minister, said, “People who are about to lose always start levelling allegations against others. Harsimrat should not talk of misuse of official machinery as she is an expert in that. She and her party did it in 2014, so it sounds strange when she blames others for the same.”