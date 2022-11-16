11.74 lakh first-time voters in Gujarat: EC

There are 11.74 lakh first-time voters in Gujarat, which goes to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, the Election Commission stated in an official release here Wednesday.

While there are 5.87 lakh first-time voters (in 18-19 age group) in the Phase-1 of the polls, the highest number of such voters is in Surat district (1.02 lakh voters). The lowest number of first-time voters is in Dang (8,680 voters).

In the Phase-2 of polls, a similar number of first time voters will exercise their franchise. The highest number of such voters is in Ahmedabad district at 93,428) while the lowest is in Chotta Udepur at 20,638, the release added.