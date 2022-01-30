In embarrassment for PLC, its every 3rd candidate picks BJP’s lotus to contest

In first signs of trouble and an embarrassment for former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), at least 10 of its candidates have chosen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ‘lotus’ symbol rather than the newly-formed outfit’s ‘hockey stick and ball’ to contest the February 20 Assembly polls.

PLC has named its candidates for 32 of the 37 Assembly segments it is contesting in alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).

At least four candidates of PLC, including its general secretary incharge Kamaldeep Saini, who is contesting from Kharar segment, has sought symbol from the BJP.

The others include Bathinda (Urban), Ludhiana East and Atamnagar. Prem Mittal, a SAD ex-MLA from Mansa and former Senior Deputy Mayor of Ludhiana, has been fielded from Atamnagar, Jagmohan Sharma, ex-president of District Congress Committee, Ludhiana, is the candidate from Ludhiana (East) and Raj Numberdar from Bathinda Urban. All four are urban constituencies.

Sources in the BJP said that the party high command had accepted the request from these four candidates and they had received a request from six more candidates of PLC, who wanted to contest on the lotus symbol.

While a spokesperson of Amarinder, Vimal Sumbly, said that it was already discussed between the three alliance partners that any candidate could opt for any symbol. “There is no problem in that. It was left to the candidates by the three alliance partners. It was agreed between all the three parties,” he said.

Sources, however, said that with the general secretary incharge opting for the BJP’s symbol, it had sent a wrong message down, “Kamaldeep Saini is the one who is signing the party tickets and allowing the candidates to use the party symbol. And he is himself choosing BJP symbol. It is shocking,” a party insider said.

He also said that if a candidate chooses the BJP symbol, he would be considered a BJP candidate only, “In Vidhan Sabha, he will be seated with the BJP MLAs only. He will not sit with PLC members. Amarinder’s fight for getting 37 seats from major alliance partner BJP has been wasted,” he said.

A party leader, however, defended the candidates preferring the BJP symbol. He said, “All these candidates who have chosen BJP symbol are the ones who are contesting from urban seats. In cities, these candidates feel they will get Hindu votes. In the end, it is about winning.”

Changes candidates in two seats

The PLC on Saturday changed already declared candidate from Nakodar, Ajit Pal Singh, a hockey Olympian. The party has now named Shammi Kumar Kalyan from Nakodar. It is learnt that Ajit Pal was not a registered voter and hence he cannot contest.

In Bathinda (Rural), the party changed its candidate only to take a U-turn again. The party had nominated Savera Singh, son of former MLA Makhan Singh earlier. On Saturday, it nominated his mother Maya Devi. However, in the evening again, it replaced Maya Devi with Savera Singh.

The other candidates announced on Saturday included advocate Jaskaran Singh Sandhu from Patti, Jagdish Kumar Jassal from Adampur, Karanveer Singh Indora from Malout, Dargesh Kumar Sharma from Kotkapura and Jiwan Dass Bawa from Mansa.

The party is yet to declare six more candidates even as the last date for filing nominations is Tuesday.