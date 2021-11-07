About The Initiative

There will be an estimated 12 per cent rise in cancer cases in India in the next 5 years, according to a report published by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). However, there is a great amount of research and investment being done to reduce the burden of cancer in the country.

Indian Express, in partnership with GE Healthcare, is leading the awareness drive under its ‘Cancer Care Matters’ initiative. Through this campaign, we wish to throw light on various developments in the field of cancer care and prevention, and how technology is helping in precision care and treatment provided to cancer patients.