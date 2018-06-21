Follow Us:
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
3 Things

Our flagship daily news show, where host Neha Matthews talks to in-house experts about what is going on and why you need to care about it

3 Things
The Express Adda Podcast [Monday]

The Express Adda Podcast [Monday]

Every Monday, tune in to hear celebrities and public figures dive into their lives and careers, and discuss contemporary issues as they are interviewed by our editors from the Indian Express. Join us to listen to the wisdom of the some of the greatest living legends of our time
Likh: The Process [Wednesday]

Likh: The Process [Wednesday]

The process of writing is complicated and intense, and often not at all what you expect it to be. Join Joshua Thomas every Wednesday as he profiles a wide spectrum of artists showing you how they have honed their craft and how they sustain themselves through their art.
Metro Food Hoppers [Thursday]

Metro Food Hoppers [Thursday]

This show is an oral history of food, showcasing eateries, cuisines and chefs in Indian metros. We begin in Mumbai and make our way to other cities, listening to the sounds of their streets as our hosts gorge on their food and tell us the stories of their habits and institutions
The Sandip Roy Show

The Sandip Roy Show

What makes people tick? What are the stories they carry with them? In a world of shouting heads, veteran journalist, radio commentator and novelist Sandip Roy sits down to have real conversations about the fascinating world around us and the people who shape it. Catch these engaging interviews every other Sunday
Water: An Indian Express Series [Tuesday]

Water: An Indian Express Series [Tuesday]

Water is everywhere, in the air we breathe, in our food and drink, in the electronics we use. There is no life without water. Tune in every Tuesday, to follow Ameya Nagarajan as she explores the story of water in India.