Delhi: Nip in air, minimum temperature plunges to 16.6 degrees Celcius

There was a perceptible nip in the air in the national capital with the minimum temperature plunging to 16.6 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, which was two notches below the season’s average, while the city registered a minimum of 16.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 88 and 32 per cent.

The Met office has forecast clear skies along with mist on Sunday morning.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 33 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the weatherman said.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 32.4 and 17.5 degrees Celsius, respectively

