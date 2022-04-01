WWE WrestleMania 38 2022 live streaming: Date and time in India, matches, when and where to watch

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022 live streaming: WrestleMania 38 brings WWE back to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for its second time hosting the biggest event on its annual super show. The 38th edition of WWE WrestleMania has got fans hooked with its star-studded match-cards. The biggest and oldest event of WWE will see the Head of the Table – Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the main event with their ‘Winner Takes All’ match, by putting their Universal Championship and WWE Championship respectively at stake.

The marquee event will see the much-awaited comeback of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin appearing on the Kevin Owens Show.

‘The baddest woman on the planet’- Ronda Rousey will challenge the SmackDown Women’s Champion – Charlotte Flair in the title match. After a history of injuries and fractures, Raw Women’s Champion ‘Big Time Becks’ – Becky Lynch will put her title back on the line against Bianca Belair.

The match card also has in place a triple threat match of The Street Profits against the Raw Tag Team Champions – RK Bro and Alpha Academy. Women’s tag team champions Queen Zelina and Carmella will also be seen in a match against Sasha Banks & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

Father-son duo Rey and Dominik Mysterio will face The Miz & Logan Paul. The event will feature Hollywood star Johnny Knoxville against Sami Zayn in the ‘Anything Goes Match’.

Apart from the thrilling Live WWE events, the WrestleMania weekend will also witness the highly anticipated ‘The 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony’, featuring the induction of ‘The Undertaker’ on April 3, 2022, at 6:00 pm IST.

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

Night 1 (Sunday, April 3 IST)

SmackDown women’s championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw women’s championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

SmackDown tag team championships: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

The KO Show: Kevin Owens welcomes Stone Cold Steve Austin

Seth Rollins vs. TBA by Mr. McMahon

New Day (King Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Night 2 (Monday, April 4)

Winner take all unification match: Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE champion Brock Lesnar

Women’s tag team championships: Carmella & Queen Zelina (c) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee

Raw tag team championships: RK-Bro (Matt Riddle & Randy Orton) (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Telecast Details: Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE WrestleMania 38 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) on 3rd & 4th April 2022 from 5:30 AM (IST) followed by Extraaa Dhamaal at 9:00 am (IST) on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3, and SONY TEN 4 in English. The two-night event will also be live-streamed on on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.