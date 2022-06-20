WWE referee Tim White passes away; Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair lead tributes

Being the biggest wrestling company in the world means having a large number of wrestling superstars on your roster. As a result, more often than not, the spotlight is mainly on the superstars. But then there are few who despite not being performers in the ring earn the respect from the fans and their fellow workers. One of those names is long-time WWE referee Tim White, who died on Sunday at the age of 68.

White started his WWE career as a part-time referee while working as Andre the Giant’s agent in 1985. He became a full-time WWE referee after Andre’s death in 1993. White worked as a referee in many of the iconic matches in his 24-year journey as a WWE referee before getting released by the company in 2009. The most famous of which was the Hell in a Cell match between Mankind vs Undertaker at the King of the Ring pay-per-view in 1998.

White’s sudden demise left the wrestling world in shock.

Many WWE superstars and legends paid tributes.

The Architect Seth Rollins tweets

Timmy was the best. — Seth “MR. MITB” Rollins (@WWERollins) June 19, 2022

Big E also remembered Tim through his tweet

I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fZm0Fq1sRj — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 19, 2022

Soon-to-be former WWE Superstar Paige who is now going by her given name Saraya also remembered her encounter with White.

No not Tim White.. 🥺 heart of gold. Always the nicest person in any room he was in. I’ll miss his Andre the giant stories and hugs. Lucky to have known such a great human. RIP Tim ❤️ https://t.co/rJmd4tZDcz — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 19, 2022

Some other tweets by WWE superstars are given below:

I spent some time with Tim White doing Comic-Cons and other signings. He always brought a smile to everyone around, made us all happier just cause he was around. Gonna miss him. 💔 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 19, 2022

So sad to learn of the passing of Tim White. He was always such a pleasure to be around. ❤️ Condolences to his family and friends. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 19, 2022

Mr. White was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met in this business. Always smiling, willing to share a laugh or advice or a few of his AMAZING stories. He will be missed dearly by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.#RIPTimWhite — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 19, 2022

This breaks my heart. I truly loved seeing Tim White and getting to know him over the years. He was always such a positive happy person. He will be so missed. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/H28tfSU1H2 — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) June 19, 2022

Man we have lost a great guy. Tim always made me feel like much welcomed family. My condolences to the White family R.I.P Tim White pic.twitter.com/5Ttkdk3eJY — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) June 19, 2022

Another WWE referee Dave Hebner also passed away at the the age of 73. The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels through his tweet paid tribute to both the great WWE referees:

Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring.

My thoughts are with their families. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 19, 2022

The Nature Boy Ric Flair also remembered both the referees in his tweet