Monday, June 20, 2022
WWE referee Tim White passes away; Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair lead tributes

Seth Rollins, Big E , Shawn Michaels and many other WWE superstars remembers Tim White.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 20, 2022 6:51:58 pm
Tim White, Dave Hebner, Seth Rollins, Big E, Shawn Michaels, WWE, NEWSTim White (1954-2022) (source: wwe.com)

Being the biggest wrestling company in the world means having a large number of wrestling superstars on your roster. As a result, more often than not, the spotlight is mainly on the superstars. But then there are few who despite not being performers in the ring earn the respect from the fans and their fellow workers. One of those names is long-time WWE referee Tim White, who died on Sunday at the age of 68.

White started his WWE career as a part-time referee while working as Andre the Giant’s agent in 1985. He became a full-time WWE referee after Andre’s death in 1993. White worked as a referee in many of the iconic matches in his 24-year journey as a WWE referee before getting released by the company in 2009. The most famous of which was the Hell in a Cell match between Mankind vs Undertaker at the King of the Ring pay-per-view in 1998.

White’s sudden demise left the wrestling world in shock.

Many WWE superstars and legends paid tributes.

The Architect Seth Rollins tweets

Big E also remembered Tim through his tweet

Soon-to-be former WWE Superstar Paige who is now going by her given name Saraya also remembered her encounter with White.

Some other tweets by WWE superstars are given below:

Another WWE referee Dave Hebner also passed away at the the age of 73. The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels through his tweet paid tribute to both the great WWE referees:

The Nature Boy Ric Flair also remembered both the referees in his tweet

