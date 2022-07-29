WWE Summerslam set to make history in 2022

July 29, 2022 10:33:25 pm
As ‘The Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam is one of the company’s five biggest premium live events and in its 35th year of succession, SummerSlam is scheduled to take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
SummerSlam can make history in 2022! Here is why you need to look out for this season –
Roman Reigns returns to the ring to kick off a run that has seen him reign as world champion for over 700 days. Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set for a Last Man Standing Match battle heads to Nashville for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
SummerSlam will see Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey, and a rematch between The Usos and The Street Profits for the formers Unified Tag team champions.
Logan Paul gaining retribution for The Miz’s betrayal at WrestleMania will lead to a star-studded clash match at SummerSlam.
Here are some of the top three matches in the history of WWE SummerSlam –
John Cena vs. Seth Rollins: Champion vs. Champion Winner Take All Match (2015)
The 2015 edition of SummerSlam, emanating from Brooklyn, N.Y., was one for the history books. It was the first time The Biggest Event of the Summer had set up shop somewhere other than Los Angeles since 2008. It was Jon Stewart’s first public endeavor since leaving “The Daily Show.” and Seth Rollins’s premier WWE World Heavyweight and U.S. Championship.
John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan: WWE Championship Match (2013)
Daniel Bryan spent 14 years honing his craft around the world and in NXT to build his biggest moment in 2013 against the handpicked opponent of WWE World Champion John Cena. Bryan’s victory was short- lived as guest referee Triple H delivered a Pedigree to the new champion, allowing Randy Orton to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and deprive Bryan of his moment.
Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero: Ladder Match (2005)
The SummerSlam 2005 Ladder Match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero featured a different type of prize altogether: The legal custody of a child. The unusual prize was a byproduct of a bizarre and sordid ordeal that revealed “Latino Heat” as the biological father of Dominik Mysterio, leading Guerrero to threaten to take back custody of the young boy. It featured two of the most graceful and innovative wrestlers to ever compete in the ring.
Tune in to WWE SummerSlam 2022 – LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN
4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on July 31, 2022, from 5:30 am (IST).
