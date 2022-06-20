WWE removes Sasha Banks sign on SmackDown, rumours of her release gather pace

After Sasha Banks and Naomi staged a walkout from WWE during on the May 16 edition of “Raw”, they were subsequently handed out indefinite suspensions without pay. Stating that “they were not respected enough as Tag Team champions,” the duo had reportedly claimed that they were not comfortable with two of the WWE superstars they were supposed to share the ring with that day.

Following this, WWE issued a statement to Wrestling Inc. which condemned Naomi and Banks for their decision to leave. Even the WWE commentary team called both the superstars out by calling their actions highly unprofessional.

Since then WWE has continued to remove Sasha and Naomi’s references from various parts – They were removed from the WWE intro video and now WWE is even editing out the banners by the fans with their names written on them. The latest incident came on this week’s SmackDown live tapings where a fan was spotted with a Sasha Banks’s banner which was later edited out by WWE.

Between all these commotions the news of Sasha Banks being released from WWE is being circulated all around the internet. However, there has been no official confirmation given by WWE just yet.

However, according to Wrestling inc’s Raj Giri, the news is definitely correct and several WWE wrestlers are now speaking openly about Sasha Banks’ release.

Although Raj Giri has always been on spot with his reports, whether his reports are correct or not can be confirmed only after an official confirmation given by WWE management itself.