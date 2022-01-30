scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Must Read
Live now

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: The Road to WrestleMania begins

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Results, Updates, Live Streaming Online: The Road to WrestleMania begins right here.


January 30, 2022 5:15:08 am
royal rumble 2022 liveWWE Royal Rumble Live Results, Updates, Live Streaming Online: At the rumble, Brock Lesnar defends his title. (WWE)

WWE Royal Rumble Live Results, Updates, Live Streaming Online: The Road to WrestleMania begins at Royal Rumble, and the stakes are more stupendous than ever heading into this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

The match begins with just two men in the ring. Every 90 seconds, a new Superstar enters the fray. Elimination only occurs when a Superstar has gone over the top rope and both feet have touched the floor. This continues until there is just one man left standing as the winner of the Royal Rumble Match.

And his prize? A guaranteed spot challenging for a major championship in one of the main events of WrestleMania 38

Further, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will put his title on the line against “The All-Mighty” Bobby Lashley as the Road to WrestleMania begins at Royal Rumble live from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Scroll down for all live updates:

Live Blog

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live: This event marks the beginning of the road to WrestleMania 38, the grandest stage of them all.

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

WWE champion Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop

30-Man Royal Rumble Match Omos vs. Randy Orton vs. Riddle vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Otis vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Robert Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. AJ Styles vs. United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sheamus vs. Angelo Dawkins vs. Montez Ford vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella vs. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina vs. Lita vs. Michelle McCool vs. Kelly Kelly vs. Dana Brooke vs. Natalya vs. Mickie James vs. Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Summer Rae vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd