WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Updates: The Road to WrestleMania begins

WWE Royal Rumble Live Results, Updates, Live Streaming Online: At the rumble, Brock Lesnar defends his title. (WWE)

WWE Royal Rumble Live Results, Updates, Live Streaming Online: The Road to WrestleMania begins at Royal Rumble, and the stakes are more stupendous than ever heading into this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

The match begins with just two men in the ring. Every 90 seconds, a new Superstar enters the fray. Elimination only occurs when a Superstar has gone over the top rope and both feet have touched the floor. This continues until there is just one man left standing as the winner of the Royal Rumble Match.

And his prize? A guaranteed spot challenging for a major championship in one of the main events of WrestleMania 38

Further, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will put his title on the line against “The All-Mighty” Bobby Lashley as the Road to WrestleMania begins at Royal Rumble live from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Scroll down for all live updates: