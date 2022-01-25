Pound for pound: Brock Lesnar outweighs Bobby Lashley before Royal Rumble

WWE Raw Results, Winners, Reaction, and Highlights: The final confrontation between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and “The All Mighty” before their Collision with Consequences at Royal Rumble took place on Raw in the form of a weigh-in, and the atmosphere was electric.

After Lashley weighed in at an impressive 273 pounds lauded by MVP, Paul Heyman took the microphone to explain why his client is the only man too beastly for The All Mighty, as Lesnar subsequently weighed in at a massive 286 pounds. Both men sent their final messages loud and clear as The Beast Incarnate vowed to beat Lashley into irrelevancy, while The All Mighty doubled down on his “spoiler” that he will regain the WWE Championship.

Bro jus give all the belts to Brock Lesnar man he’s unmatched rn 😭 pic.twitter.com/k91WbryoP7 — 𝒜.𝒲 (@AWV23) January 25, 2022

Bianca Belair def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina

Two women looking for a big win heading into the Royal Rumble Match this Saturday are Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina. The EST of WWE emerged victorious when Belair sealed the deal by countering Zelina’s Code Red and dropping her with the K.O.D. for the win.

Edge & Beth Phoenix spoiled Maryse’s birthday celebration

All was going smoothly as The Miz and Maryse, surrounded by a slew of hired security guards, entered the ring for an A-list birthday celebration.

As The A-Lister led the charge in serenading his wife with a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday,” Edge & The Glamazon finally emerged to put an end to it all. The Rated-R Superstar and his seething wife took out the hired protection one by one, prompting Miz & Maryse to scurry away from the ring before Edge sent one last message before Royal Rumble in the form of a devastating powerbomb on one unfortunate security guard through the birthday cake-filled table.

WWE RAW Results: 24th January 2022

Kevin Owens def. United States Champion Damian Priest by disqualification

Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan & 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, Tamina & Nikki A.S.H.

Randy Orton def. Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable

AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. The Street Profits

Royal Rumble match card:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble