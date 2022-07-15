scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

WWE PG Era is reportedly over, Monday Night Raw to be rated TV-14

WWE PG era technically being over is one of the biggest pro-wrestling stories this year.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 15, 2022 2:03:13 am
WWE, WWE TV RatingWWE is moving away from the PG era. (WWE/Twitter)

WWE has reportedly converted its television rating for Monday Night Raw from TV-PG to TV- 14.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, next week’s episode of RAW (July 18) will have a TV-14 rating.

There is no information on the status of SmackDown episodes.

WWE’s television product had a PG rating throughout the early 1980s and 90s. However, there was a paradigm shift to TV-14 in 1997- what is popularly known as ‘The Attitude Era’.

But the move back to a PG rating in 2007 was looked upon unfavorably by many fans, though WWE has consistently maintained it wanted to appeal to fans of all ages.

To understand this better, one notable example of a PG era change was WWE’s decision to reduce blading on live TV. Blading is a pro wrestling term for when a wrestler uses a blade to cut themself open and draw blood during a match.

WWE is yet to release a statement behind the move.

Fans Celebrate the End of the PG Era 

“The WWE PG era technically being over is one of the biggest wrestling stories this year for me,” wrote Nick on social media.

“I NEVER thought they’d drop the PG. WWE always seemed firm with sticking to it for good and even used it to criticise AEW’s product compared to WWE,” wrote Mike on Twitter.

“Moving #WWERaw away from the PG Era into TV-14 is, in theory, a pretty big change for WWE. I don’t think we are going to see any huge changes right now, if I’m honest, but it’s definitely an exciting step,” observed Louis.

This move by WWE is probably the biggest change since Raw became three hours in 2012.

