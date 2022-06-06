WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Results: Raw Women’s Championship on the line

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Updates and Results Online: Rumors have circulated that Cody Rhodes suffered an injury this weekend after an attack at the hands of Seth “Freakin” Rollins. However, as announced on the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show this is not the case. What is accurate is Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Rollins this past Monday on RAW.
Nonetheless, being the man and the competitor that he is, Rhodes has vowed to still face Rollins inside Hell in a Cell tonight. Follow Hell in a Cell live updates below
"One thing that is an obvious difference between the WWE and AEW women’s matches is just the speed and fluidity that the women in WWE perform with. It feels like night and day with most matches," says Alex on social media.
Becky is looking 4 redemption
Asuka is looking 2 show she is STILL the dominant wrestler
Bianca BelAir is looking prove why she should NEVER be overlooked
Since Bianca has been WWE Raw Women’s Champion it has been all about Becky & the returning Asuka
Tonight's show kicks off with the Bianca Belair defending the title against Becky Lynch and Asuka.
Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP
Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan
Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel
No Holds Barred Match: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin
Hell In A Cell is the 14th annual professional wrestling live event produced by WWE in the series and will be held for superstars from the company’s RAW and SmackDown brand divisions. Stay tuned for live updates