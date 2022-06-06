scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Results: Raw Women’s Championship on the line

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Updates and Results Online: Hell In A Cell is the 14th annual professional wrestling live event produced by WWE.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 6, 2022 5:58:54 am
wwe hell in a cell liveWWE Hell in a Cell Live Results, Updates Online: At Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes will be in action with several other superstars. (wwe.com)

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Updates and Results Online: Rumors have circulated that Cody Rhodes suffered an injury this weekend after an attack at the hands of Seth “Freakin” Rollins. However, as announced on the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show this is not the case. What is accurate is Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Rollins this past Monday on RAW.

Nonetheless, being the man and the competitor that he is, Rhodes has vowed to still face Rollins inside Hell in a Cell tonight. Follow Hell in a Cell live updates below

Live Blog

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Results and Updates: Catch live action from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

05:57 (IST)06 Jun 2022
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live: Fans voice

"One thing that is an obvious difference between the WWE and AEW women’s matches is just the speed and fluidity that the women in WWE perform with. It feels like night and day with most matches," says Alex on social media.

05:57 (IST)06 Jun 2022
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live: Asuka strikes
05:54 (IST)06 Jun 2022
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live: The Three Musketeers

Becky is looking 4 redemption 
Asuka is looking 2 show she is STILL the dominant wrestler
Bianca BelAir is looking prove why she should NEVER be overlooked 

Since Bianca has been WWE Raw Women’s Champion it has been all about Becky & the returning Asuka

05:48 (IST)06 Jun 2022
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live: ICYMI
05:47 (IST)06 Jun 2022
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live: Triple Threat Match Begins

Image

05:43 (IST)06 Jun 2022
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live: Raw Women's Championship

Tonight's show kicks off with the Bianca Belair defending the title against Becky Lynch and Asuka.

Image

05:37 (IST)06 Jun 2022
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live: Do you see that ?
05:25 (IST)06 Jun 2022
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live: Updated Match Card

Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP
Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan
Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel
No Holds Barred Match: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

05:24 (IST)06 Jun 2022
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live: Hello and Welcome

Hell In A Cell is the 14th annual professional wrestling live event produced by WWE in the series and will be held for superstars from the company’s RAW and SmackDown brand divisions. Stay tuned for live updates

