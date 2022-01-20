WWE Day 1 2022 live streaming: Date and time in India, matches, when and where to watch

WWE Day 1 live streaming: Date and time in India, matches, when and where to watch.

WWE Day 1 2022 live streaming: Day 1 is WWE’s first pay-per-view (PPV) of 2022. It will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be the company’s first PPV event to take place on New Year’s Day. The event’s title alludes to its New Year’s scheduling and is WWE’s first PPV to have the New Year’s theme since New Year’s Revolution in 2007.

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship)

The Usos (c) vs. The New Day (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Edge vs. The Miz

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Telecast Details:

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the official broadcaster of WWE in India, is all set to telecast the WWE’s first ever Day 1 Pay Per View. For the first time in India, WWE Day 1 will be broadcast LIVE in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Fans across India can watch one of the greatest sports entertainment spectacle in the world on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on January 2, 2022 from 6:30 am IST. The live stream of WWE Day 1 in India will be available on the Sony Liv app.