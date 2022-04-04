WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 2 LIVE: Brock Lesnar battles Roman Reigns in winner take all match

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 2 Live Updates and Results Online: After the exhilarating high of Night 1 of WrestleMania which saw the in-ring return of the Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin and the homecoming of former AEW talent Cody Rhodes, all eyes will be on Night 2 of WWE’s version of the Superbowl.
Night Two will see the Head of the Table – Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the main event with their ‘Winner Takes All’ match, with the Universal Championship and WWE Championship both at stake. The second night will also see AJ Styles take on veteran Edge and Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match.
Follow WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 2 Live Updates, and Results Online below.