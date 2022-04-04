WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 2 LIVE: Brock Lesnar battles Roman Reigns in winner take all match

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022 live results, updates and streaming online: WrestleMania will feature some of the biggest names in the wrestling business. (wwe.com)

WWE WrestleMania 38 brings back the action to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for its second time hosting the biggest event on its annual super show. The 38th edition of WWE WrestleMania has got fans hooked with its star-studded match-cards. Night 2 of the marquee event will see Brock Lesnar take on Roman Reigns in a winner take all match as well as Edge vs AJ Styles