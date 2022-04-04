scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Must Read
Live now

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 2 LIVE: Brock Lesnar battles Roman Reigns in winner take all match

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022 Night 2 Live Updates and Results Online: WrestleMania is the biggest pay-per-view of the year for WWE.

By: Sports Desk |
April 4, 2022 4:15:43 am
wwe wrestlemania live, wrestlemania live stream, wrestlemania 38 2022 liveWWE Wrestlemania 38 2022 Night 2 Live Results, Updates Online: At Wrestlemania Night 2, Brock Lesnar faces Roman Reigns in a winner take all match while Edge takes on AJ Styles. (wwe.com)

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 2 Live Updates and Results Online:  After the exhilarating high of Night 1 of WrestleMania which saw the in-ring return of the Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin and the homecoming of former AEW talent Cody Rhodes, all eyes will be on Night 2 of WWE’s version of the Superbowl.

Night Two will see the Head of the Table – Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the main event with their ‘Winner Takes All’ match, with the Universal Championship and WWE Championship both at stake. The second night will also see AJ Styles take on veteran Edge and Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match.

Follow WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 2 Live Updates, and Results Online below.

Live Blog

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022 Live Results and Updates: Catch all the live action of Night 2 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

wwe wrestlemania live, wrestlemania live stream, wrestlemania 38 2022 live, wrestlemania 38 2022 live today WWE WrestleMania 38 2022 live results, updates and streaming online: WrestleMania will feature some of the biggest names in the wrestling business. (wwe.com)

WWE WrestleMania 38 brings back the action to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for its second time hosting the biggest event on its annual super show. The 38th edition of WWE WrestleMania has got fans hooked with its star-studded match-cards. Night 2 of the marquee event will see Brock Lesnar take on Roman Reigns in a winner take all match as well as Edge vs AJ Styles

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd