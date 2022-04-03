WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 1 LIVE: Stone Cold Steve Austin, Women’s title matches highlight day one

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 1 Live Updates and Results Online: WrestleMania 38 is the upcoming 38th annual WrestleMania professional wrestling live event produced by WWE. It will be held for wrestlers from the promotion’s Raw and SmackDown brand divisions.

After weeks of Kevin Owens “messing with Texas,” “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has accepted the outspoken Superstar’s invitation to confront him on “The KO Show” as part of WrestleMania Saturday. Two of WWE’s most influential and successful Superstars will collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All as Edge and AJ Styles square off in a potential show-stealing match at WrestleMania 38. Seth Rollins will also be expected to be there, but whom will he face is still not confirmed so far. Follow WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 1 live results, and updates below.