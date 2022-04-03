scorecardresearch
WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 1 LIVE: Stone Cold Steve Austin, Women’s title matches highlight day one

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022 Night 1 Live Updates and Results Online: WrestleMania is the biggest pay-per-view of the year for WWE.

Written by Rahul Sadhu |
April 3, 2022 4:15:03 am
wrestlemania 38 2022 liveWWE Wrestlemania 38 2022 Night 1 Live Results, Updates Online: At Wrestlemania, Stone Cold Steve Austin will be in action with several other superstars. (wwe.com)

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 1 Live Updates and Results Online: WrestleMania 38 is the upcoming 38th annual WrestleMania professional wrestling live event produced by WWE. It will be held for wrestlers from the promotion’s Raw and SmackDown brand divisions.

After weeks of Kevin Owens “messing with Texas,” “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has accepted the outspoken Superstar’s invitation to confront him on “The KO Show” as part of WrestleMania Saturday. Two of WWE’s most influential and successful Superstars will collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All as Edge and AJ Styles square off in a potential show-stealing match at WrestleMania 38. Seth Rollins will also be expected to be there, but whom will he face is still not confirmed so far. Follow WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 1 live results, and updates below.

Live Blog

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022 Live Results and Updates: Catch all the live action of Night 1 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

wwe wrestlemania live, wrestlemania live stream, wrestlemania 38 2022 live, wrestlemania 38 2022 live today WWE WrestleMania 38 2022 live results, updates and streaming online: WrestleMania will feature some of the biggest names including Stone Cold Steve Austin. (wwe.com)

WWE WrestleMania 38 brings back the action to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for its second time hosting the biggest event on its annual super show. The 38th edition of WWE WrestleMania has got fans hooked with its star-studded match-cards. The marquee event will see the much-awaited comeback of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin appearing on the Kevin Owens Show.

