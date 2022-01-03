Watch: Seth Rollins attacked by fan on WWE RAW

WWE superstar Seth Rollins was attacked during RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday night. A fan jumped over the barricade and tackled Rollins on the entrance ramp.

Rollins was walking to the back after a match with Finn Balor when a fan came out of nowhere and speared him. The fan was quickly tackled by referees and security and removed from the arena.

With the fan on top of him, Rollins could be seen attempting to push him off and wriggle himself free.

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously,” WWE said in a statement. “The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This is the second time a fan has jumped the barrier at Barclays Center and attacked a member of WWE. Pro wrestling legend Bret Hart was rushed by a fan in the ring during the WWE Hall of Fame show in 2019.

The fan incident came a day after Rollins participated in the Survivor Series 5-on-5 elimination tag match at the pay-per-view at the same arena.

Rollins teamed up with RAW superstars Balor, Owens, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory to defeat Team SmackDown’s Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and Sheamus. Rollins was the sole survivor of the match.