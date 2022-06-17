Vince McMahon steps down as WWE Ceo amid investigation

Vince McMahon is stepping away from his roles as CEO and chairman of the WWE board of directors amid an investigation into alleged misconduct, the company announced on Friday.

McMahon will be replaced by his daughter, Stephanie, on an interim basis while the investigation is ongoing. The company’s board formed a Special Committee to investigate McMahon and head of talent relations John Laurinaitis after both allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with a former employee.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said Vince McMahon.

McMahon will retain his role overseeing WWE’s creative direction during the probe. Laurinaitis will also remain in his role.

The Independent Directors of the Board have engaged independent legal counsel to assist them with an independent review. In addition, the Special Committee and WWE will work with an independent third-party to conduct a comprehensive review of the company’s compliance program, HR function and overall culture, a WWE release revealed.