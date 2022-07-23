Vince McMahon announces his retirement from WWE

Updated: July 23, 2022 2:15:00 am
Vince McMahon has said that he is retiring from WWE.
There is no update as to who will take over his position but his daughter Stephanie McMahon is the current interim CEO.
“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand,” McMahon said in a statement released by WWE.
“Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment,” the statement added.
“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always. I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan.
Official statement from Vince McMahon on his decision to retire: pic.twitter.com/ipg1YMLdHV
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 22, 2022
As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The long-time WWE CEO/Chairman also tweeted about his decision which reads as follows.
At 77, time for me to retire.
Thank you, WWE Universe.
Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022
McMahon’s departure comes amid reports published by the Wall Street Journal that claimed that he paid millions of dollars in hush money to keep multiple women quiet about his alleged affairs. WWE’s board had also issued a statement that it was investigating allegations of misconduct against him.
Subscriber Only Stories
Earlier, in the evening, WWE today announced that effective immediately, Triple H, aka, Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest WWE News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’Premium
Latest News
Fake Documents: Mukhtar Ansari’s bail plea rejected
State must protect those who marry irrespective of caste: HC
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything… also we trusted too much’
Special court rejects plea by Congress members seeking protection from arrest of MVA legislators
27-year-old woman’s death puts spotlight on safety at Golf Course Road in Gurgaon
CBSE class XII board results: After 7 yrs, private schools fare better than govt ones
For saving water: BKU Ugrahan’s dharna continues, some industrial units offer to talk
CBSE results: Maharashtra logs pass percentage of 97.41 for X and 90.48 for XII
Research Paper By Flamingo Gujarat: Flock of whiskered terns breed successfully in Nal Sarovar wetland
Attempt on to achieve $100bn climate finance target by 2023: COP 26 chief
Sheena Bora murder case: Court allows Indrani Mukerjea to furnish bail surety from Thane
Hospital fire safety order: HC ‘hopes’ to resolve issue as over 30k doctors strike