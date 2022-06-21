Vince McMahon appears on WWE Raw: Former superstar hints at what the promo meant

Vince McMahon made yet another appearance on WWE programming during this week’s Raw.

The appearance came mere days after news broke that WWE’s Board of Directors was investigating McMahon over allegedly paying millions of dollars to a former WWE paralegal to keep an affair quiet.

Former WWE tag team champion Bubba Ray Dudley while appearing on Eric Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast said that he saw something very different than what met the eyes of the normal people in Mr. McMahon’s short promo on Raw this week.

According to him, this promo might have either of the two meanings. One, this is my company and I am not going anywhere. Or second, this might be my last time addressing you guys so I will do it like a professional. But one thing that Ray is more than sure about is that this is definitely not the end of Vincent Kennedy McMahon’s story.

Meanwhile, according to PWInsider’s backstage reports, the allegations have not got into Mr. McMahon’s nerves as he was in a very light mood while preparing for his SmackDown live appearance.

Vince McMahon esta siendo investigado por la junta directiva por hacer acuerdos de confidencialidad bajo la mesa y tiene que dejar su cargo a manos de su hija. Sale en SmackDown y Raw como si nada. Aún asi la gente lo sigue ovacionando.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/C2PLq4wHGw — Col Wrestling 🇨🇴 (@ColWrestling1) June 21, 2022

However, the thing that should be brought to the focus that there was no mention of allegations to the backstage team and they even didn’t know what Mr. McMahon was going to say in the ring. But apart from everything said and done till now, one thing is for sure Mr. McMahon is still the creative head and he will leave no stones unturned to keep giving the blockbuster episodes to his shows. One of which was this week’s Monday Night Raw which had so many twists and turns in it.

WWE RAW Results:

• Bianca Belair needed a new challenger for WWE Money in the Bank as Rhea Ripley is not medically cleared to compete at the ppv.

•A fatal five way match is announced to crown the new #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship

• Carmella def. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch to earn the right to face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

• Mr. McMahon thanked everyone for nearly 30 years of Monday Night Raw and announced that John Cena will be returning to Raw next week.

• Riddle aimed to qualify for Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He promises to win the MITB ladder match and cash it in on Roman to end his regime of terror.

• Omos def. Riddle to qualify for Money in the Bank Ladder Match

• After the match Seth “Freakin” Rollins attacks Riddle.

• Theory’s Pose-Down was crashed by Bobby Lashley who attacks him and challenges him for the WWE United States Championship agian.

• Angelo Dawkins def. Jey Uso

• Elias smashed Kevin Owens with guitar after KO tries to interrupt his concert segment by calling him a liar.

• Bobby Lashley def. Chad Gable, Otis and Theory in a Gauntlet Match and earned a shot at WWE United States Championship title against Austin Theory

• AJ Styles clocked The Miz on “Miz TV”

• AJ Styles def. Ciampa

• Veer Mahaan vowed for more destruction

• Asuka def. Becky Lynch to qualify for Money in the Bank Ladder Match