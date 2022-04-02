‘Never say never’: The Undertaker teases one more match after emotional WWE Hall of Fame speech

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 in a star-studded ceremony on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week.

Long standing ovation and cheers for The Undertaker #ThankYouTaker #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/exW36oY8Xg — adrenaline, in my soul, sasha banks is the 🐐 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) April 2, 2022

It was a surreal atmosphere at the arena as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon personally inducted the phenom into the Hall of Fame. The Deadman then went on to receive a long-standing ovation from the packed crowd in Dallas.

Undertaker saying “I love you” to Vince McMahon as he accepts his place in the 2022 #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/ziFqbSWPBS — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 2, 2022

In a passionate speech laced with humour, Taker recalled his wrestling journey and the relationships he forged along the way, thanking his family, friends, and fans.

But at the end of his speech, The Undertaker – real name, Mark Calaway, took a look at the various outfits throughout his career, wore his iconic coat and hat, and said, “Never say never,” seemingly teasing a return to the ring.

After being inducted into the #WWEHOF, Undertaker put his hat and jacket back on, then said “Never say never.” pic.twitter.com/awLn2I5xco — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 2, 2022

In an extraordinary career that spanned three decades, The Undertaker loomed over the WWE landscape like a menacing shadow, spelling out doom for those who dared cross him. Imbued with seemingly mystical abilities and preternatural in-ring skill, the legendary Phenom operated on his own level.

Taker just gave one of the all-time great speeches here. Seemed like all off the dome, too. What a legend. Respect, @undertaker. Congrats. You did it. pic.twitter.com/nXIXXlxDtf — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 2, 2022

I have NEVERRR heard a reaction like this in person for anyone EVER! Surreal atmosphere for Undertaker!!! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/h7lMU5DsuU — Graham “GSM” Matthews (@WrestleRant) April 2, 2022

First introduced at the 1990’s Survivor Series, The Demon of Death Valley was soon battling with Hulk Hogan, then at the top of the food chain in WWE. This clash set the tone for Undertaker’s dominant career. No one was too big, and no one was safe from his gloved grip.

A multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, a seven-time tag team titleholder and a Royal Rumble Match winner in 2007, Undertaker has cemented his place among the greatest in the game.

This year’s celebration of WWE greats includes:

The Undertaker

Vader

The Steiner Brothers

Sharmell

Warrior Award recipient Shad Gaspard

(with inputs from wwe.com)