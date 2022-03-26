‘I will never wrestle again’: Triple H announces retirement, tributes pour in

Triple H officially announced his retirement from the in-ring competition late on Friday night.

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque revealed his decision in a snippet of his interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for Stephen A’s World and said that he has a defibrillator in his chest and won’t wrestle again. This was after he went into heart failure last September following a bout with viral pneumonia.

“I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything.

Basically, the way your heart pumps out 55-60 percent of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 percent. I got a quick text message saying don’t take time, pack a bag real quick and head to the emergency room and I’ll fill you in on the way. So, by the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22 percent, which, ya know, I was in heart failure.”

The 52-year-old made his WWE debut in 1995 and is a 14-time world champion.

From his days as a Greenwich, Conn. snob, to his era-defining run as a co-founder of D-Generation X, to the unrelenting drive that made him an absolute squared circle institution, to shepherding future main-eventers Randy Orton and Batista toward WWE greatness in Evolution, Triple H hasn’t just existed on the cutting edge — he’s been the one sharpening the blade.

A 14-time World Champion, The Game has clashed with a litany of ring legends to seize the throne as The King of Kings. The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, John Cena and even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

He has methodically and systematically usurped sports-entertainment, capturing almost every major WWE championship, the King of the Ring crown, two Royal Rumble Match victories and the marquee spot in epic matches at WrestleMania on several occasions, all throughout a career that spans nearly two decades.

As The Game’s role within WWE evolved, he used his squared circle acumen to nab the title of WWE’s Chief Operating Officer.

Meanwhile, here are some of the best reaction after the WWE legend made the announcement –

Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH pic.twitter.com/GL5FsadoJJ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 25, 2022

Thank you @TripleH for your guidance, friendship and the opportunities you gave me in #NXT ! Looking forward to seeing your next chapter unfold! — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 25, 2022

From being the reason I started watching @WWE, to the reason I made it further in this business. Thank you for everything @TripleH 🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/z29dZLNMKc — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 25, 2022

If it wasn’t for his vision, CWC/205Live/NXT, we probably would’ve never made it. Triple H took a chance on so many of us and allowed us to shine on many levels. Forever thankful. Thank you, @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/QW1SmnTAcc — Blondz of Bollywood #ButterChicken4Ever 🇨🇦🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) March 25, 2022

Randy Orton was Triple H’s last opponent. That’s pretty cool man. pic.twitter.com/YLNl74wIF2 — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) March 25, 2022

Triple H is yet to speak about his role with WWE as Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.

(with inputs from wwe.com)