Triple H on The Rock returning to WWE: ‘If there’s a time, it is becoming now…’

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H said that The Rock has a burning desire to perform in front of a hundred thousand fans.

Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) revealed that the two of them still talk, and added that The Rock knows time is ticking if he wants that one last match then it has to be soon, possibly Wrestlemania.

WWE has already announced that WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event once again which will take place on April 1-2, 2023 at SoFI Stadium, LA.

For the uninitiated, Wrestlemania is held annually, making it the biggest event in pro wrestling.

The Hollywood showcase also seems appropriate since many celebrities ranging from Snoop Dogg to Muhammad Ali, and Mr. T. have appeared at the event.

A match between WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has long been rumored for WrestleMania Hollywood.

“I know somewhere deep inside of him there is that burning thing to go, ‘I gotta feel that one more time, gotta get in there one more time because that clock is ticking,’” said Triple H.

“I know he knows that,” said Triple H before adding, “If there’s a time, it is becoming now.”

Triple H on possible WWE return for Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon

“One of the most – I mean this in the best way possible – crazy, creative people I’ve ever been around,” Triple H was quoted as saying when asked about the return of Wyatt.

“Mind just never stops thinking of creative but it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff. So without the harness and without someone to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place. He’s a victim of his own mind and creative but I love working with him,” he added.

Triple H also spoke about the transition involving Vince McMahon.

When asked about his thoughts when he knew he was going to be head of WWE creative, the 14-time WWE Champ said: “It’s been a discussion point for a lot of years of, you know, what happens if? What is the plan if? It’s always been sort of talked about as a succession plan and all those things, but then when it really comes to that moment, and it really comes to be, it’s a different conversation.”

“Even if in some manner, I’m thinking to myself, ‘Wow, eventually, this is where I’m gonna get to’, there’s that moment where you’re like, ‘This is really happening right now.’ Sort of as we were easing into that, not easing into it, but having the decisions come about of what Vince is going to do there, I’m hearing the conversations and I know it’s coming.”

“But then there’s still that moment where they go, ‘This is happening tomorrow morning, whatever, eight o’clock, this is happening.’ It’s like, ‘Well, here we go’, and there’s really nothing you can do about it. So you just take a deep breath, and go like, ‘Alright, well, you’ve been talking about it for a long time. Go put your money where your mouth is now. Go prove it.”