Top 5 Hell in a Cell matches of all time

WWE is known for its fiercest rivalries and over the top action. However, ‘Hell in a Cell’ takes it a step ahead as it amps up the intensity of the fights and giving it a hellacious touch. The concept was created to serve as the conclusion to some of WWE’s most intense rivalries. The popularity of Hell in a Cell has grown over time, and it has carved a special place in the hearts of WWE Fans across the globe.

To date, there have been a whopping 50 Hell in a Cell Matches in WWE.

The first-ever Hell in a Cell match took place 25 years ago at Bad Blood: In Your House between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. This Hell in a Cell match is infamous for Kane’s demonic debut and Michaels’ win over the ‘Deadman.’

As we inch closer to the 14th annual edition of Hell in a Cell, here’s looking at some of the most memorable clashes inside the ‘Devil’s Favorite Playground.’

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels: (Bad Blood 1997)

The first Hell in a Cell match in WWE’s history took place between the two top superstars of the time – The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. Throughout the match, it seemed as if The Undertaker would put Shawn Michaels to rest. However, things took a shocking turn when a 7 foot giant, walked out to flames and flaked by Paul Bearer. Yes, the man was none other than Kane, the long-lost brother of The Undertaker. In fact, it was Kane’s attack on The Undertaker that allowed Shawn Michaels to make history as he defeated the ‘Deadman’ in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match

Batista vs. The Undertaker: (2007)

The Undertaker has a ton of experience inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell structure. However, his battle against Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship definitely ranks high among all his bouts.

The Hell in a Cell steel showed no mercy to either men. But just as The Undertaker showed some promise and hoped to pick the win, the returning Edge made his return, dressed as a cameraman inside the Cell and attacked both men, leading to a double disqualification.

Sasha Banks (C) vs. Charlotte Flair: (2016)

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair made history in 2016 when they main-evented the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. The two women didn’t just main event the PLE, but also featured in a Hell in a Cell, the first-time ever in the history of Women’s wrestling.

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks had a year-long rivalry that culminated in the cell match. Both women raised the stakes to make the match unforgettable. The match started off with a heinous attack from Charlotte on Sasha Banks. However, the ‘Boss’ showed grit and refused to be stretchered out.

Despite her strong efforts, Sasha Banks fell short as the Queen Charlotte Flair picked up a huge win in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match.

The Undertaker vs. Mankind: (1998)

The Undertaker and Mankind were out for each other’s blood when they stepped foot to battle inside Hell in a Cell at the 1998 King of the Ring.

The Hell in a Cell structure wasn’t enough to keep both men in the ring. The action carried forward to the top of the cell, where The Undertaker threw Mankind off the top, not once, but twice!

Despite the unbelievable violence, The Undertaker sealed the deal with his patented Tombstone Piledriver. And the rest as they say, is history!

Triple H vs Shawn Michaels: (2004)

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are best friends, but their friendship turned sour after WrestleMania XX after both men failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

Although the Hell in a Cell match took place at Bad Blood 2004, the rivalry between the two kicked off when Triple H attacked HBK when the latter returned from a career-threatening back injury.

The Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood is the perfect example of how two best friends can become hungry for each other’s blood. The storytelling was magnificient, making it one of the most memorable Hell in a Cell matches of all time!

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) ,and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on 6th June 2022 from 5:30 am (IST).