The Undertaker to be inducted in WWE Hall of Fame 2022

The Undertaker is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. The Phenom is reportedly set to headline the event which will take place on April 1, a couple of days before WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

Undertaker, announced his official retirement at Survivor Series in 2020, bringing down curtains over a three-decade run in WWE. His final match was in WrestleMania 36 where he faced AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match. The 56-year-old had said that he was finally at peace with ending his career and moving into retirement and now rightfully deserves a place among the immortals.

BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/nWptEqX1Qy — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2022

First introduced at 1990’s Survivor Series, The Phenom debuted as the final member of Ted DiBiase’s “Million Dollar Team.”

A multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, a six-time tag team titleholder and a Royal Rumble Match winner in 2007, Undertaker’s accomplishments in WWE have cemented his place among the greatest in the game.

But there was one achievement that stood out above all others that will likely never be topped. Since WrestleMania VII in 1991, Undertaker maintained a winning streak at The Show of Shows that grew over the decades to an astounding 21-0. Only Brock Lesnar proved capable of upending The Last Outlaw in his yard, snapping The Streak in an earth-shocking upset at WrestleMania 30. He recorded his second loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 33 to Roman Reigns,

If the Undertaker had his way with WWE then his WrestleMania streak would not have been broken by Brock Lesnar.

“WrestleMania is synonymous with Undertaker and the streak, right? There were guys – every year we have the Royal Rumble, see who’s going to wrestle in WrestleMania’s main event – but there were guys that kind of were more focused on wanting to wrestle me for the streak than main eventing for the title. That’s how strong that became, and how integral a part of WrestleMania the streak became. You never can imagine that early on. So, incredibly blessed in that sense,” Taker said while speaking to Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News.

“My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going.”

“I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it. Roman [Reigns defeating Undertaker at WM33] definitely, that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. I wish I could have reversed them, you know what I’m saying? If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value.”