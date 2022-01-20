scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
WWE Survivor Series 2021 Highlights: Roman Reigns defeats Big E, Becky Lynch stands tall

By: Sports Desk
Updated: January 20, 2022 7:42:23 pm
wwe survivor series liveRoman Reigns defeated Big E in the main event. ( Source: WWE)

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Highlights: WWE Survivor Series is an annual professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event held annually in November by WWE. It is the second longest running pay-per-view event in history (behind WWE’s own WrestleMania). It is considered one of the company’s “Big Five” events, along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank.

It is the one night of the year where Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head at Survivor Series as champions will collide and teams will do battle to determine who the ultimate survivors from each brand really are. In 2021 it is RAW which stood tall by a margin of 5-2. Scroll down below for all the highlights.

Live Blog

11:38 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Watch: Roman Reigns wins main event

09:59 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Roman Reigns wins!

ACKNOWLEDGE HIM! Roman Reigns shuts down Big E at Survivor Series. 448 days he has been Universal Champion. However, loud boos were heard from the audience. Not the ending everyone wanted but the spear from Reigns was too much to handle.

Image

09:57 (IST)22 Nov 2021
SPEAR! But Big E kicks out!

Big E kicking out of the spear was huge. He then takes the ascendancy and hits the Big Ending but Reigns grabs the rope to force a break! This match has been fantastic

09:54 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Spear from Big E
09:53 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Reigns using a Rock Bottom !
09:52 (IST)22 Nov 2021
09:50 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Into the steel steps

"This ain't New Day. This ain't no comedy crap here. You in here with the biggest of all, man." says Big E as he throws Reigns into the steel steps.

Image

09:48 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Crowd having its own share of fun 😂
09:48 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Roman just THREATENED the crowd

Roman really saying he'd slap the shit out of Brooklyn. What a facing heel. 

09:44 (IST)22 Nov 2021
09:42 (IST)22 Nov 2021
HERE WE GO!
09:42 (IST)22 Nov 2021
What an entrance from the Big Dawg
09:34 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Main Event time: Roman Reigns vs BIG E

Ready for Big E vs Roman. Expecting one hell of a match. As for whether something happens afterward, we'll know soon enough

09:23 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Brock is no longer suspended
09:22 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Team Raw wins

Team Raw won when she was left with Natalya, Baszler and Shotzi and then pinned all of them in that order to win.  Crowd was hot for Banks vs. Belair, but a lot of sloppiness in this one. Banks was counted out when all of her teammates wouldn't let her get back in the ring.  Basically count outs were here to protect the stars from being pinned. - says Dave Meltzer

09:13 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown

This crowd is all over the place for this women's Survivor Series Elimination match…, doing the wave, CM Punk chant…this match hasn’t been the best but they don’t deserve that. The crowd really pulling out the CM Punk chants during the women’s tag

08:40 (IST)22 Nov 2021
RKO OUTTA NOWHERE! RK-BRO WINS

A lovely RKO for the win. That Splash from USO was turned into an RKO - a thing of beauty. Solid match with RK-Bro defeating The Usos. You need to watch this!

08:37 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Vintage Viper

Crowd was chanting “Randy’s sleeping” and Orton slowly got up and stretched like he just woke up… tremendous

08:30 (IST)22 Nov 2021
ICYMI: Watch Seth Rollins win Elimination Match

08:25 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Historic moment for Randy Orton

It's time for Randy Orton's historic 177th WWE pay-per-view match! Congrats Randy Orton on making history. Randy Orton may not be in too many people's top 10's, but when he finally retires, he will go down as one of the greatest of all time. By the way, he still has another 5+ years left. He's in tremendous shape

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR:

 

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match): Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, The New Day’s King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin and TBA

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match): Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina vs. Captain Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and TBA

Champion vs. Champion Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champion vs. Champion WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Tag Team Championship Match Randy Orton & Riddle vs. Jimmy & Jey Uso

Champion vs Champion Damien Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

