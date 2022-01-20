WWE Survivor Series 2021 Highlights: Roman Reigns defeats Big E, Becky Lynch stands tall

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Highlights: WWE Survivor Series is an annual professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event held annually in November by WWE. It is the second longest running pay-per-view event in history (behind WWE’s own WrestleMania). It is considered one of the company’s “Big Five” events, along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank.
It is the one night of the year where Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head at Survivor Series as champions will collide and teams will do battle to determine who the ultimate survivors from each brand really are. In 2021 it is RAW which stood tall by a margin of 5-2. Scroll down below for all the highlights.
ACKNOWLEDGE HIM! Roman Reigns shuts down Big E at Survivor Series. 448 days he has been Universal Champion. However, loud boos were heard from the audience. Not the ending everyone wanted but the spear from Reigns was too much to handle.
Big E kicking out of the spear was huge. He then takes the ascendancy and hits the Big Ending but Reigns grabs the rope to force a break! This match has been fantastic
"This ain't New Day. This ain't no comedy crap here. You in here with the biggest of all, man." says Big E as he throws Reigns into the steel steps.
Roman really saying he'd slap the shit out of Brooklyn. What a facing heel.
Ready for Big E vs Roman. Expecting one hell of a match. As for whether something happens afterward, we'll know soon enough
Team Raw won when she was left with Natalya, Baszler and Shotzi and then pinned all of them in that order to win. Crowd was hot for Banks vs. Belair, but a lot of sloppiness in this one. Banks was counted out when all of her teammates wouldn't let her get back in the ring. Basically count outs were here to protect the stars from being pinned. - says Dave Meltzer
This crowd is all over the place for this women's Survivor Series Elimination match…, doing the wave, CM Punk chant…this match hasn’t been the best but they don’t deserve that. The crowd really pulling out the CM Punk chants during the women’s tag
A lovely RKO for the win. That Splash from USO was turned into an RKO - a thing of beauty. Solid match with RK-Bro defeating The Usos. You need to watch this!
Crowd was chanting “Randy’s sleeping” and Orton slowly got up and stretched like he just woke up… tremendous
It's time for Randy Orton's historic 177th WWE pay-per-view match! Congrats Randy Orton on making history. Randy Orton may not be in too many people's top 10's, but when he finally retires, he will go down as one of the greatest of all time. By the way, he still has another 5+ years left. He's in tremendous shape