WWE Survivor Series 2021 Highlights: Roman Reigns defeats Big E, Becky Lynch stands tall

Team Raw wins

Team Raw won when she was left with Natalya, Baszler and Shotzi and then pinned all of them in that order to win. Crowd was hot for Banks vs. Belair, but a lot of sloppiness in this one. Banks was counted out when all of her teammates wouldn't let her get back in the ring. Basically count outs were here to protect the stars from being pinned. - says Dave Meltzer