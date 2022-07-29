WWE SummerSlam 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch online in India?

Updated: July 29, 2022 10:48:00 pm
WWE SummerSlam 2022 Live Streaming: SummerSlam is an annual series produced by WWE and dubbed “The Biggest Party of the Summer”, it is considered WWE’s second biggest event of the year behind their flagship event, WrestleMania.
In the biggest match of the evening, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will meet again in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam. The Beast is back, and he’s looking to knock Roman Reigns off the top of the WWE mountain.
The Head of the Table toppled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the titles and make history as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
The leader of The Bloodline successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle on the blue brand, but the return of Lesnar shook the WWE Universe to its core.
Who will stand above the wreckage when Reigns and Lesnar meet in Nashville at The Biggest Event of the Summer?
WWE SUMMERSLAM 2022 MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing Match)
SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Theory
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos takes on The Street Profits (with Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett)
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch
The Mysterios vs. Finn Bálor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day (No Disqualification Match)
Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
When will the WWE SummerSlam 2022 take place?
The WWE SummerSlam 2022 will take place on Sunday, July 31 as per IST.
Where will the WWE SummerSlam 2022 take place?
The WWE SummerSlam 2022 will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.
What time does the WWE SummerSlam 2022 begin?
The WWE SummerSlam 2022 will begin at 4.30 AM IST and the main show will start at 5.30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the WWE SummerSlam 2022?
The WWE SummerSlam 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Test 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi).
How do I live stream the WWE SummerSlam 2022?
The WWE SummerSlam 2022 will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch live commentary and updates on indianexpress.com.
