‘I will show you why ECW is dead’: After SmackDown goes off-air, watch Paul Heyman enter the ring

After SmackDown went off-air on Saturday, Paul Heyman got involved in a dark match at the XL Center in Hartford. It all happened during the six-Man Tag Team Match where The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) went up against The New Day (King Woods & Big E) and Drew McIntyre. However, Heyman lost his composure when the fans in attendance began ‘ECW’ chants.

Irked by the chorus, Heyman can be seen removing his jacket and mocking the fans. “I am the Jew in Jiu-Jitsu, and when I get into this ring, I will show you why ECW is dead! I wish the same for each and every single one of you,” Heyman is heard yelling.

“I will show you why ECW is dead, and I wish the same for each and every single one of you!” Heyman bringing the 🔥🔥 tonight after #SmackDown (📷: @VINR10) pic.twitter.com/iMKOlKhjXe — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 20, 2021

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns entertaining Crowd Retweet#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/VzQm1X3vLh — Gautam Gada (@GautamGada) November 20, 2021

Earlier on SmackDown, at the beginning of the show, although SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman looked to give Universal Champion Roman Reigns a surprise coronation, The Head of the Table asserted instead that he needed no objects to be The Head of the Table. In response, King Woods emerged to school Reigns on what really makes a king, insisting that he still was indeed the king without the material things that Reigns had taken. He also challenged The Head of the Table to meet him in the ring at the end of the night without his backup.

Reigns ordered The Usos to destroy Woods’ throne, scepter and cape. When emotion took over and King Woods finally stormed the ring, The Bloodline took him down. With The Usos holding him to the canvas, Reigns destroyed the crown right in front of him.

However, in the final moments of SmackDown, King Woods called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Before The Usos could join him, however, “somebody” threw them out from the backstage area. It turned out that somebody was WWE Champion Big E!

Together, The Powerhouse of Positivity and King Woods unleashed an all-out assault on The Bloodline and sent a powerful message en route to Survivor Series.

Other results:

Sheamus def. Ricochet, Cesaro and Jinder Mahal to become part of Team SmackDown

Shayna Baszler & Natalya def. Naomi & Aliyah

Jeff Hardy def. Madcap Moss

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Angel

Sasha Banks def. Shotzi