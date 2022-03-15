Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon passes away at 63, tributes pour in

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passes away aged 63 on Tuesday. WWE announced that professional wrestler and Hall of Famer passed away after his life support was taken off following the arrival of his family. Hall was placed on life support after suffering multipleheart attacks stemming from a loose blood clot following hip replacement surgery.

A hugely influential Superstar, Hall began his career in 1984, performing with various organizations across the country before joining World Championship Wrestling in 1991 as The Diamond Studd. In 1992, Hall signed with WWE and introduced fans all over the world to the character of Razor Ramon, becoming a four-time Intercontinental Champion and one of the most enduring personas of WWE’s “New Generation.”

I’m gutted…Lost a brother I love you Scott!!

I’ll see you down the road…#BuddySystem pic.twitter.com/Qx2he0TetS — Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2022

Heart breaking, HUGE loss. He definitely made us all better – helped me with that one-of-a-kind Scott Hall insight. So many “Too Sweet” memories. Scott – you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Y2duSyrxlY — Sting (@Sting) March 15, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He participated in memorable rivalries against Kevin Nash, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and countless others, with his two Ladder Matches against Michaels at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1995 both considered all-time classics by fans and industry insiders alike. In 1996, Hall re-joined World Championship Wrestling and joined Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan as the founding members of the nWo (New World Order), revolutionizing the sports-entertainment industry and ushering in the “Monday Night Wars.”

After retiring from the ring, Hall capped off a one-of-a-kind career by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014.