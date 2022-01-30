Royal Rumble Results: Crowd evacuated after Mania sign catches fire, Lesnar wins rumble after double agent Heyman costs him title

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Results: The much-awaited Royal Rumble, a professional wrestling live event, produced annually since 1988 by WWE, witnessed a scary moment when fans had to be evacuated after the Wrestlemania sign melted during Ronda Rousey’s pyro. It was Rousey who made a victorious return with a win in the 30-women over-the-top match, thus cementing her place in the main event of WrestleMania 38. However, just as Rousey would point to the WrestleMania sign in the building, and fireworks went off, the sign caught fire.

They had to take down the Wrestlemania sign at the Royal Rumble because it caught fire and started melting on the fans. It’s kinda like that time the sewage pipes burst on the fans at the Football Team’s stadium. pic.twitter.com/48VrhcW5LK — big dog. (@griffpr) January 30, 2022

The put out the fire!!! pic.twitter.com/iEsgPkcljd — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 30, 2022

This resulted in fans being removed from the section of during the show and the matchup between Doudrop and Becky Lynch remained unappreciated because of the entire episode. The sign was lowered and the fire was quickly put out and fans were able to return to their seats.

“A section had to be evacuated after pyro set the WrestleMania sign on fire,” said wrestling commentator Bryan Alvarez.

Irish wrestler Becky Lynch tweeted out a photo of herself with the caption, “So hot I set the WrestleMania sign on fire.”

Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar after interference from Roman Reigns who was assisted by none other than Paul Heyman.

However, this led to Lesnar entering the rumble at number 30 and cleaning house to earn a world championship shot at Wrestlemania 38.

Earlier in the night, it was Reigns who also came up trumps against Seth Rollins courtesy of a disqualification.