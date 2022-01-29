WWE Royal Rumble 2022 live streaming: Date and time in India, matches, when and where to watch

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 live streaming: Royal Rumble which will mark the beginning of the road to WrestleMania 38, will be headlined by the classic Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble match along with three championship matches and a mixed tag team match.

The classic men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will see 30 WWE Superstars enter the ring at timed intervals to eliminate the rest. This year, the winners of the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble match will get an opportunity to headline the biggest Premium Live Event of WWE, WrestleMania 38.

Most names for the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches have already been declared with some notable figures like Randy Orton, Riddle, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina along with Popular Hollywood actor Johnny Knoxville and Impact Knockouts champion Mickie James. There are still some surprises expected as headline matches of the event nears.

The 35th edition of the grand event will witness former Shield brethren “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and “The Visionary” Seth Rollins battle it out for the Universal Championship title while “The Beast” Brock Lesnar defends his WWE Champion title against “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley. Apart from this, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will also put her title on the line in what seems to be an explosive showdown against Doudrop. The match card also provides for a Superstar Spouses battle between “The Grit Couple” Edge & Beth Phoenix and “The It Couple” The Miz & Maryse.

Telecast Details: Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, is all set to broadcast the 35th annual edition of WWE Royal Rumble, one of the top four Premium Live Event of WWE. The event will be telecast LIVE in India in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 4 channels respectively as well as live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

WWE champion Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Omos vs. Randy Orton vs. Riddle vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Otis vs. Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Robert Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. AJ Styles vs. United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sheamus vs. Angelo Dawkins vs. Montez Ford vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella vs. Carmella vs. Queen Zelina vs. Lita vs. Michelle McCool vs. Kelly Kelly vs. Dana Brooke vs. Natalya vs. Mickie James vs. Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Summer Rae vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi