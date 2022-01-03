Jeff Hardy released by WWE: Reports

WWE has reportedly released Jeff Hardy from his contract on Thursday. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE also offered Hardy help and rehab but it was not accepted.

Hardy’s reported exit comes on the backdrop of him being sent home from a WWE live event last week.

The 44-year-old was involved in a six-man tag team match with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against Roman Reigns and The Usos in Edinburg, Texas, on Saturday. However, after being sluggish in the ring, he left the ring and walked out through the crowd.

Hardy has battled drug and alcohol addiction outside of the squared circle throughout his career and he had a stint in an in-patient rehab facility following a DUI arrest in October 2019.

Matt Hardy gave a brief update on his brother Jeff and said, “I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today and he’s okay, he’s good. I think he’ll be fine but once again, this isn’t my business and if he wants to go into it in more detail then he’ll do it himself. Jeff is okay. He is at home and he is okay.”

Hardy dared the WWE Universe to dream big. Going from a scrawny teenager to one of the most popular WWE Champions in history, The Charismatic Enigma showed that anything was possible when you took a risk.

Since returning in 2017, Jeff Hardy has won all these belts, MY 🐐 pic.twitter.com/vwzl4g5fG7 — Andrew アンドリュー 🎄 (@SoCalAndrew04) November 19, 2021

A mainstay in the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe for over two decades, Jeff Hardy first captivated so many as a member of The Hardy Boyz.

WWE has significantly reduced its talent roster with multiple quite a few big names leaving the company. The first round of releases came in April with the likes of Samoa Joe, and Mickie James leaving the company. Budget cuts were cited as the reason behind this move.

LIST: 2020 + 2021 WWE Releases. Again sorry in advance if I forgot anyone. pic.twitter.com/pwaROuhKkj — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) November 5, 2021

Since his return to WWE in 2017, Hardy has proved he is still at the top of his game.