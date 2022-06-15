scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
AEW suspends Jeff Hardy after arrest on multiple charges, including felony

Jeff Hardy is immediately suspended without pay pending the completion of a substance abuse rehabilitation program

June 15, 2022
Jeff HardyThis booking photo provided by Volusia County Division Of Corrections shows Jeff Hardy. (Volusia County Division Of Corrections via AP)

All Elite Wrestling suspended Jeff Hardy without pay following his arrest on charges of driving under the influence in Florida. AEW President Tony Khan released a statement after Hardy was arrested Monday on three charges, including felony DUI. Hardy can only return “upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety.

Earlier, Hardy, 44, was pulled over by a state trooper early Monday after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The county is home to Daytona Beach.

Besides driving under the influence, Hardy is facing charges of driving while a license was revoked and violating restrictions placed on his driver’s license.

Jail records show he was released on a $3,500 bond.

Online court records did not show an attorney listed for him. Jail and court records showed him residing in Cameron, North Carolina.

Hardy had a more than two-decade career in the WWE, often teaming up with his brother, Matt Hardy, for matches. He now is on the roster of the All Elite Wrestling league.

