‘If I was in WCW, everyone will be winning, because they would still be in business’: Roman Reigns fires a shot at Goldberg

Roman Reigns has never shied away from a challenge and has proved himself time and time again, battling everyone from Brock Lesnar to John Cena to a WrestleMania showdown with The Undertaker that brought the legendary Deadman his second loss at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ever since he won the Universal Championship, the Tribal Chief has enjoyed a spectacular run which has exceeded 500 days. So will it be Goldberg, who can end Reigns’ streak?

Goldberg’s last match in WWE came at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where he lost to Bobby Lashley. Hence, the 55-year-old would love to eke out a win in WWE’s next Saudi Arabia show, the Elimination Chamber.

Goldberg returned on Smackdown and the Hall of Famer, who once won 173 Straight matches in WCW, reiterated he is ready for the battle.

But the current WWE champion doesn’t believe in numbers. “173 straight matches? Wow, he was pretty good. If I was in WCW, everyone will be winning, because they would still be in business,” said Reigns firing a shot at Goldberg.

I haven’t been waiting for anything.

This world runs on island time. Top of the mountain.

Head of the Table.

And reality check to any one who thinks they’ll take the #UniversalTitle from me. Including you, Bill. #WWEChamber#IslandOfRelevancy https://t.co/AGbPPvgNmy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 9, 2022

“We still talking about this guy? Brock Lesnar’s old news. The farmer, the butcher, his old news, the guy in my shadow old news. Does anyone even care about him anymore? 2-time universal champion. Nobody cares, wanna know why? Because I’m here now. I am the greatest Universal Champion of all time. No one has done the things that I have done in over 35 years. And if that guy came back around, I would smack him in the face and get him out of here?”

This match between Reigns and Goldberg was supposed to take place two years ago at WrestleMania but it never materialised. So is there any added pressure?

“Not at all. I would say all the pressure is on Goldberg. Because 2 years ago, he might have had a chance. Everything is different now, the whole world has changed, and I have changed, I am the head of the table now. Your tribal chief is untouchable. Smashed everyone. Like I said before, the greatest of all time. I’m gonna smash Goldberg. As a matter of fact….. I am gonna “Goldberg”, Goldberg,” said Reigns.

However, Goldberg too reminded that he is undefeated against the family of Roman Reigns and thereby should not be taken lightly.

By the family of Reigns, he is most likely indicating The Rock and Rosey who was the elder brother of Roman Reigns. But that was two decades ago.

“All I really had to do was remember back in the days when I’d line up against the offensive guard for Georgia Tech, and looked into his eyes, and wanted to take his soul on the first snap. It’s pretty much the same thing. He [Reigns] went to Georgia Tech, I went to Georgia, it’s quite easy to remember those days,” said Goldberg on WWE’s The Bump.

“You know, a couple years ago he got away, I don’t know how he got away from me, but any time you got the opportunity to go up against a guy like Roman, a champion like him, a guy that represents the brand so well, it’s an honor and a privilege, and any point in your career, you would be honored to fill that spot.

“Well, no question. I mean, as much disdain as I have for Roman and his position right now, I do ultimately respect him because he followed in the footsteps of guys like myself and The Rock. Granted he will probably be much more successful than myself, at the end of the day it’s not only the physical attributes, but it’s the mental aspect of the game.

“I’m about 10 days away from game day and right now I’ve already made the transition to Godzilla. It’s tough to be around me at this point, in a lot of respects, but I know where I have to be and I have to be in the zone, and I have to bring 1000% of what Goldberg used to be, and what he currently is, to be able to compete against a guy like Roman right now.

“But I can do it, I have faith in myself, and truthfully, I’m doing it for guys like Ron [Simmons], I’m doing it for all the guys who stepped before me because I’ve got the torch right now, and one of these days I get to hand it off, but right now Roman actually wants to steal it from me, and I’m not going to let him do it,” Goldberg concluded.