Hush money, allegations and a stoic defiance: The curious case of Vincent Kennedy McMahon

The entire pro-wrestling fraternity was left in shock after the Wall Street Journal published an article stating that the WWE board is conducting a probe against their CEO Vince McMahon for allegedly paying 3 million dollars as settlement money to a former female employee with whom Vince had a secret affair. As a result, Vince had to resign from his position and his daughter Stephanie McMahon was made the interim CEO.

This investigation is still ongoing and has undoubtedly changed things backstage. Mike Johnson at PWInsider explained what it is like in the WWE right now and how things have changed backstage.

This has also led to some backstage restructuring in the company with John Laurinaitis losing his position as head of talent relations.

Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. https://t.co/E2MushpoSG — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 17, 2022

After the second story by WSJ, PWInsider reported how WWE sent a memo to its employees.

“The Wall Street Journal has published a second story with expanded details on its initial WWE report last month,” the memo read.

“We want to reiterate that we and our Board of Directors take these allegations seriously. We’ve been cooperating fully with the investigation led by our Board of Directors and will continue to do so until its conclusion. Please note that upon its conclusion, WWE leadership will make itself available to answer any questions you may have. Thank you.”

However, even after resigning from his position as CEO, Vince is still seemingly in charge of WWE’s creative decisions. He appeared on both Raw and SmackDown tapings after the allegations and even welcomed John Cena on his special 20 years anniversary edition of Raw. Not just that, Austin Theory, who he sees as the next John Cena was booked at the Money In The Bank (MITB) main event ladder match which he eventually ended up winning.

This clearly proves that even with all the allegations in place and amidst all the investigation going on Vince is still in no mood to lose his control over WWE.

Vincent Kennedy McMahon is a name that is not at all alien to any of the wrestling fans all around the world. Since the foundation of WWE fka WWF, he made sure that WWE stays at the top of the industry no matter what. From coming up with crazy storylines to actual real-life controversies, Vince has never backed off from anything even if it means getting his own hands dirty.

Four women — all formerly affiliated with WWE — signed agreements with Vince McMahon that bar them from discussing their relationships with him. https://t.co/SWO9f10DNo — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) July 11, 2022

From Owen Hart’s tragic death to him being charged with encouraging and even providing his wrestlers the anabolic steroids in 1994, to his fake death and even suggesting a storyline in which he impregnated his own daughter Stephanie, Vince always seemed controversy’s favourite child.

Once in 2005 he even used a racist term on air during a promo scene with John Cena but several years later he fired Hulk Hogan from the company for using the same word in public.

For one reason or another Vince was always involved with some sort of controversy. To a point where it won’t be unfair to call him the bad boy of the wrestling business. He was also accused of preventing the growth of many of the wrestling companies using his influence. However, no one has ever been able to present solid evidence for it.

Vince McMahon paid $12 million to four women over the past 16 years to stop allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity becoming public, per @WSJ pic.twitter.com/4ZWKdR3cY6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2022

Despite the ups and downs WWE with Vince McMahon in tow kept itself afloat until the recent revelations. The latest report which states that the 72-year-old paid more than 12 million dollars over the past 16 years as hush money to suppress the sexual misconduct and infidelity allegations against him could very well be the turning point of Vince McMahon and his authority over the WWE as it has caused them a lot of negative publicity.

WWE has had to face the brunt of this episode with a loss of viewership and stock prices of the company going down.

Even other companies have started to distance themselves from McMahon as Netflix has reportedly pulled a documentary based on Vince McMahon and his life which was already deep in post-production.

Sources tell me that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said “that shit’s out of here.” (1/2) — Denise ‘Hollywood Superstar’ Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 8, 2022

Although there has been no movement detected by any of the WWE superstars or his family members, Twitter has been abuzz with tweets demanding his full exit from the company.

I can’t wait until the day Vince McMahon fully resigns. The company will be so much better off without him or anyone like him around… — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) July 8, 2022

Vince McMahon has to go. Day-to-day business, creative, all of it. It’s time to wrap it up and move on. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 8, 2022

Even though WWE has always found a way to go around any kind of controversy thrown at them, this time it seems to be different, and is going to be anything but easy. At this point, the only way forward that can save WWE from further downfall is most likely the exit of Vince McMahon. However, what will be their decision and how are they going to manage the situation only time can tell and also we need to have a close eye on the further development of the ongoing investigation.

(Written by Aditya Kaushik)