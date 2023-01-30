Hulk Hogan can’t feel his lower body… he can’t feel anything: Kurt Angle

WWE star Kurt Angle has revealed that Hall of Famer and arguably pro wrestling’s biggest name, Hulk Hogan has lost senses in the lower half of his body post another back surgery.

69-year-old Terry Gene Bollea, better known by his stage-name Hulk Hogan, has undergone at least three back surgeries, including a spine fusion, during his two-decade-plus wrestling career.

“He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up,” said Angle, who met up with Hogan after WWE franchise RAW celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this week at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It was during this interaction that Kurt himself found out about Hogan’s plight. He had assumed Hogan was walking around with a cane due to back pain issues but hadn’t the slightest inkling that it was something much more serious

“Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body, he can’t feels his lower body. He uses a cane to walk around. I thought he is using a cane cause he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain, he has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. So now he can’t feel his legs so he has to walk with a cane. That’s pretty serious and I really feel for Hogan,” the Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medallist said.

Hogan hasn’t spoken publicly yet about his health complication. After Angle shed light onto the former heavyweight champion’s condition during his podcast, “The Kurt Show,” Hogan tweeted a cryptic: “Morning.” Hogan, along with Jimmy Heart, made a brief appearance at RAW’s 30th anniversary last week to kick off the event.

His signature move, the leg drop, wasn’t one of the most fanciest finishes in WWE but Hogan was a true performer. He would run to every side of the ring and would wait till the crowd cheered as loud as they could. T-shirt tearing was often part of the well-choreographed move that made his leg drop an iconic move despite its simplicity.

Hogan, almost 6’6″, first signed up for WWF – now WWE – in 1982 and soon became the face of professional wrestling headlining almost every event night. His crowd appeal was unparalleled and for almost a decade was the spine of WWF helping them sell out tickets, week after week. He also played a major role in promoting pro wrestling in Japan where he appeared as Ichiban.