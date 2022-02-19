WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 live streaming: Date and time in India, matches, when and where to watch

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 live streaming: The 2022 Elimination Chamber (known as No Escape in Germany) is the upcoming 12th Elimination Chamber professional wrestling live event produced by WWE. It will be held for wrestlers from the promotion’s Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. The event will air on pay-per-view worldwide and will be available to stream through Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network internationally, which will make it the first Elimination Chamber to air on Peacock. It is scheduled to take place on February 19, 2022, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Telecast Details: Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, is all set to broadcast the Elimination Chamber 2022. The event will be telecast LIVE in India in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3, and SONY TEN 4 channels respectively as well as live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles

Liv Morgan vs. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss

Roman Reigns(c) vs. Goldberg

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville

Jimmy & Jey vs. Ivar & Erik

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz