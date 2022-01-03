WWE Day 1 Highlights: Brock Lesnar becomes the new WWE Champion

WWE Day 1 2022 Highlights and Results.

WWE Day 1 2022 Highlights: Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship in an explosive Fatal 5-Way Match on Day 1, WWE’s first pay-per-view (PPV) of 2022 which was held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The event’s title alluded to its New Year’s scheduling and is WWE’s first PPV to have the New Year’s theme since New Year’s Revolution in 2007.

There was a huge change to the main event before kickoff as Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match after Roman Reigns revealed that he will unable to defend the Universal Title after testing positive for Covid-19.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan, Edge took down The Miz with the help of his returning wife Beth Phoenix, Raw Tag Team Champion RK-Bro survived The Street Profits, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos reigned victorious over The New Day, and so much more.