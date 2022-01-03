WWE Day 1 Highlights: Brock Lesnar becomes the new WWE Champion

WWE Day 1 2022 Highlights: Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship in an explosive Fatal 5-Way Match on Day 1, WWE’s first pay-per-view (PPV) of 2022 which was held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The event’s title alluded to its New Year’s scheduling and is WWE’s first PPV to have the New Year’s theme since New Year’s Revolution in 2007.
There was a huge change to the main event before kickoff as Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match after Roman Reigns revealed that he will unable to defend the Universal Title after testing positive for Covid-19.
Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan, Edge took down The Miz with the help of his returning wife Beth Phoenix, Raw Tag Team Champion RK-Bro survived The Street Profits, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos reigned victorious over The New Day, and so much more.
Hurt Lock on Lesnar! Big E breaks the hold! BIG ENDING ON LASHLEY! But Brock gets out of it and hits an F5 on Big E! Lesnar is WWE Champion!
Three F5s from Brock LEsnar! WOW! and then Bobby Lesnar hits the spear! This match is crazy!
THROUGH THE BARRICADE~
This Fatal 5 Way match for the WWE Championship is going to be a war. Sit back, relax and enjoy the fight that we are about to see. WELCOME TO THE SUPLEX CITY! Brock Lesnar has started taking the attack and suplexes Rollins and Owens
It’s main event time, Big E vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar in a Fatal Five-way match for the WWE Championship! Who closes the show tonight with the title around their waist? Let's get that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley showdown!
Becky Lynch def Liv Morgan to retain the RAW Women’s Title after nailing the manhandle slam from the ropes. Looks like Becky Lynch was trying to put her foot on the rope while pinning Liv Morgan but was too far away. Making it a legitimate win
Liv Morgan now...on the assault. Wait a minute. We've seen this before. Now it's LIV attacking the arm of Becky Lynch through the stairs. Anything Becks can do, so can Liv. Liv CAN fulfill a dream. Liv CAN do this!! Becky is able to go up top, but Liv hits a single arm DDT off the top and goes for the Rings of Saturn! Becky rolls back! Near-fall!
Great Sunset Flip Powerbomb from Liv Morgan.
"This Liv Morgan/Becky Lynch feud, by WWE standards, has been going on for a while so hopefully this match at Day1 is the blowoff. I like Liv but I don’t think she’s ready. And a win by Liv will just lead to a lukewarm reign and even more lukewarm matches," says Cole social media
HELL YEAHHHHHHHHHHH! THE GLAMAZON!!!! Maryse hits Edge with her handbag and Miz hits his finisher but the Rated-R superstar kicks out. And then out of nowhere comes Beth Phoenix. She has managed to get Maryse out of the equation and then the distraction allows Edge to hit the spear. Game Over! Edge wins
Miz goes for a Skull Crushing Finale on top of the table but Edge counters and plants Miz face-first into the table.
Edge bringing back his Brood character, even if it’s for 2 seconds is damn good. Gangrel and Christian must be proud.
Edge vs. The Miz is up next. Every Edge match feels special. Miz might not be on his level but he talked his way into making this match something special.
Just noticed WWE has finally replaced the term “pay per view” with “premium live event.” Not sure if the term will catch on, but it makes sense since true PPVs have all but disappeared with the rise of streaming.
RK-Bro (c) def. The Street Profits via pinfall to retain the titles. Randy Orton is having so much fun at this point in his career, and he ABSOLUTELY deserves it! Never seen this man smile so much in the 20 years he’s been around.
Drew McIntyre with the finisher and he goes for the pin. What a win and about time that Drew McIntyre put Madcap away. McIntyre picks up his 1st win of his 2022! Surprisingly good match between Drew and Madcap. But wait a bit, did Drew McIntyre just do the Adam Cole thing at the end!
Madcap Moss with Happy Baron Corbin enters the ring and Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela follow suit. The bell rings and they go at it