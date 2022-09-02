WWE Clash at the Castle Live Streaming: When and where to watch online in India?

WWE Clash at the Castle Live Streaming: Drew McIntyre has his sights on making history. When the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event comes to Cardiff, Wales, on Sept. 3, McIntyre will look to end Roman Reigns’ more than 700-day reign as champion.

The SmackDown Warrior defeated Sheamus in an absolutely brutal Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match to win his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship opportunity on the July 29 episode of SmackDown. The next night, Reigns survived a hellish Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lesnar to retain his title and set the stage for a title showdown.

The highly anticipated WWE Clash at the Castle emanates from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3.

WWE Clash at the Castle Match Card

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match – Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sheamus

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day

When will the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 take place?

Advertisement

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will take place on Saturday, September 3 as per IST.

Where will WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 take place?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, UK’s biggest stadium.

What time does WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 begin?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will begin at 10.30 PM IST and the main show will start at 5.30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channel will broadcast WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Test 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi).

How do I live stream WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will be live-streamed on SonyLIV.

Four reasons to watch the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

The year 2022, will witness one of the greatest storylines in wrestling history as WWE prepares to unfold Europe’s first premium live event in over 30 years, the WWE Clash at the Castle. The cheers from the crowd will be practically unmatched when Drew McIntyre enters the ring at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. European fans have waited years for their chance to showcase their support for their favorite WWE superstars, and they won’t disappoint.

Advertisement

The stage is set for the next premium live event in the UK and the stakes are high for the WWE superstars. Below are the top reasons why fans can’t miss the maiden edition of WWE Clash at the Castle:

1. The first WWE Stadium event in The United Kingdom after three decades:

Advertisement

On 29th August 1992, was the last time a WWE event took place on European soil at the Wembley Stadium. With the Clash at the Castle event, WWE will aim at tapping into 30 years of fan excitement. This is going to be a blockbuster event, as over 70000+ crowd is expected to attend!

2. A new challenger for Roman Reigns:

At WWE Clash in the Castle, Roman Reigns will face a new challenger this time. He has faced up against Drew McIntyre before, but there was never a world championship at stake. After a series of successive wins over former champion Brock Lesner, Roman Reigns can expect a challenge to his throne, against home hero Drew.

Advertisement

Defeating Roman Reigns and ending his legendary 700 days+ championship reign would not only be a significant victory for the Chosen One, but it would also provide a natural moment in front of the UK fans that will go down in history.

3. Home advantage for Drew McIntyre:

The WWE will have its debut event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. The Scottish warrior will look at ‘reigning’ over Roman Reigns as he prepares to take the current world champion on his home turf of the United Kingdom.

Reigns enter the contest as an unbeatable champion, but he will be up against a challenger who has an especially riveted audience behind him. The stage is set for one of 2022’s most thrilling and memorable events. We could see McIntyre dethrone Reigns, ending his near-two-year reign.

4. Riddle finally takes on Rollins in a premium event:

Seth Rollins will take on Riddle in a highly anticipated match at WWE Clash at the Castle. The anticipation for their forthcoming match is at an all-time high after their initial fight at SummerSlam was postponed.

They have now been a part of the plot for almost two months. Riddle has an advantage over Rollins and has won against him several times in live competition. However, given that the former Universal Champion has resumed his winning ways on Monday Night RAW, things may alter in the high-profile live event and hence becoming a must-watch for the fans.

With top matches at the event, and WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Gunther, and Sheamus competing, it’s an event that fans around the globe are looking forward to, catch all the live action only on Sony Sports Network!