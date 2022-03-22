‘Nothing was going to stop me’: Charlotte Flair says missing Wrestlemania 37 only made her stronger

Charlotte Flair is carving out her own niche in WWE. She has won more women’s titles than any other superstar in WWE history and also became the first female superstar in WWE history to the main event in a singles match on Raw, SmackDown, and a pay-per-view. Adding to that, she ended Asuka’s undefeated streak on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 34. One year later, she main-evented WrestleMania 35 in a Winner Take All Match against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

As more and more challenges emerge, the one facing her now is in form of Ronda Rousey. But a look back at her journey reveals how it all began at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” WrestleMania 32 where it was Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks.

Back then when she submitted Lynch with her patented figure 8 leg lock, she would become the one to usher in a new era of the women’s division in WWE. Six years down the line, the biggest event in WWE’s calendar year, the stupendous two-night WrestleMania 38 is all set to take place on the 2nd and 3rd April at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Life has come a full circle for Flair as she is back where it all began. “A lot of my big moments happened in Texas, so I am looking forward to being back in Dallas for Mania 38. Wrestlemania 32, which was my first big moment happened in the same stadium, and now am back at the same arena to the main event. It’s really hard for me to wrap my head around it,” said Flair in an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com.

However, it’s been a roller coaster of a ride for the Queen especially after she had to miss Wrestlemania 37 last year. Looking back at it, she said, “Everything happens for a reason. That’s the way I look at it. It’s funny, I missed last year’s Mania but am main eventing this year’s mania. Nothing was going to stop me from getting back on the card. It just made me work harder and get back to where I belong.”

Her opponent at Mania 38, Ronda Rousey made her return as a surprise entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. However, social media was quick to point out that she had ring rust. Flair categorically dismissed those opinions and said, “It’s unfair when people comment or say someone has ring rust. I don’t look at their opinions. I take them with a grain of salt. The one thing that Ronda has is a legitimate background and a whole lot of instinct and that’s what I am focused on.”

“When I hear the name Ronda Rousey, knowing what she has done, I am like wow this is really happening. I am not overwhelmed but it is really exciting. I was made for this and when the pressure is on and the lights are on I am at my best.”

