Zimbabwean leader appeals for calm after election violence

A supporter of the ruling ZANU-PF walks past a burnt vehicle at the party’s offices a day after the clashes between security forces and opposition protesters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2, 2018. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo) A supporter of the ruling ZANU-PF walks past a burnt vehicle at the party’s offices a day after the clashes between security forces and opposition protesters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2, 2018. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government has been in touch with the main opposition leader in an attempt to ease tensions after election-related violence in the country’s capital.

Mnangagwa on Thursday also tweeted that he wants an “independent investigation” into the clashes in Harare, saying those responsible “should be identified and brought to justice.”

Three people were killed after soldiers moved into Harare on Wednesday, firing live rounds and beating protesters.

The government has condemned the opposition for the protesters who threw rocks and set fires after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said the ruling ZANU-PF party had won a parliamentary majority in the election Monday.

The opposition believes it was cheated of victory by a commission allegedly biased toward the government. The electoral commission says the vote was credible.

