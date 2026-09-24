Zelenskyy’s message to India from UN: ‘Don’t let Putin drag you into this war’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named India among 47 countries whose citizens he said Russia is using in its war against Ukraine, urging their governments to prevent their nationals from being drawn further into the conflict.
Addressing the UN General Assembly Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Russia was using citizens from countries including India, Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan and South Africa.
“We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war,” the Ukrainian president said.
Zelenskyy then appealed directly to representatives of those countries, saying some of their nationals had ended up in Russia through what he described as “deception and tricks”.
“I want to speak directly to every representative of these 47 countries. You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them and do not let them end up on another front. Do not let Putin drag you into this war…Limit his room to act, limit his money, limit his war,” he said.
#WATCH | Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, “We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, many… pic.twitter.com/CTrD0WlO6y
The remarks put India’s existing dispute with Moscow over Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces back in the spotlight.
India has previously confirmed that hundreds of its nationals have been recruited into the Russian armed forces and that dozens have died.
What Zelenskyy said about Indians
Zelenskyy did not provide a country-wise breakdown of the 47 nationals or specify how many Indians he was referring to in his UN speech.
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He also said Ukraine had received requests concerning prisoners of war from some of the countries whose citizens were fighting for Russia. He also said Ukrainian forces had seen foreign nationals killed on the battlefield.
“We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians — people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks,” he said.
India has already raised the issue with Russia
India’s government has separately acknowledged the presence of Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces and said it has been pressing Moscow for their release.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking during an MEA briefing on September 1, said India had information about 227 Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces.
Of them, 139 had been discharged, 51 had died, and the remaining cases were being pursued by India.
Misri said, “This issue has been discussed at various levels. You would be aware that our embassy in Moscow is monitoring this situation regularly with regard to the release and repatriation of these Indian citizens.”
He added that the issue had been discussed between India and Russia “at various levels on various occasions”.
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