Zelenskyy’s message to India from UN: ‘Don’t let Putin drag you into this war’

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, September 23, 2026. (AP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named India among 47 countries whose citizens he said Russia is using in its war against Ukraine, urging their governments to prevent their nationals from being drawn further into the conflict.

Addressing the UN General Assembly Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Russia was using citizens from countries including India, Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan and South Africa.

“We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war,” the Ukrainian president said.

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Zelenskyy then appealed directly to representatives of those countries, saying some of their nationals had ended up in Russia through what he described as “deception and tricks”.