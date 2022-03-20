Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links, says siege of Mariupol involved war crimes

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered to suspend activities of 11 political parties with links to Russia.

The largest of them is the Opposition Platform for Life, which has 44 out of 450 seats in the country’s parliament. The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, who has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuks daughter.

Also on the list is the Nashi Ours party led by Yevheniy Murayev. Before the Russian invasion, the British authorities had warned that Russia wanted to install Murayev as the leader of Ukraine.

Speaking in a video address early Sunday, Zelenskyy said that given a largescale war unleashed by the Russian Federation and links between it and some political structures, the activities of a number of political parties is suspended for the period of the martial law. He added that activities by politicians aimed at discord and collaboration will not succeed.

Zelenskyys announcement follows the introduction of the martial law that envisages a ban on parties associated with Russia.

Zelenskyy said early Sunday the siege of the port city of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops

To do this to a peaceful city what the occupiers did is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come, Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation.

