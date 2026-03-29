Did Russian satellites track US bases just days before precise Iranian strikes? Zelenskyy suggests a timeline

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia shared satellite intelligence with Iran ahead of a strike on a US air base in Saudi Arabia, according to an interview with NBC News.

Speaking in Qatar, Zelenskyy said he was “100%” certain that Moscow was helping Tehran identify targets in the Middle East. NBC News said it could not independently verify the Ukrainian intelligence.

Satellite images and strike timeline

Zelenskyy said Russian satellites took images of the Prince Sultan Air Base on three occasions — March 20, 23 and 25 — days before Iran carried out a strike on March 26.

The attack wounded several US service members, though officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Zelenskyy described the pattern as part of attack preparation. “I don’t believe — I know — that they share information,” he said. “Do they help Iranians? Of course. One-hundred per cent.”

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He added: “If they make images once, they are preparing. The third time it means that in one or two days, they will attack.”

Russia has denied sharing intelligence with Iran, though it has acknowledged military cooperation.

Concerns over wider conflict and weapons supply

Zelenskyy also warned that the conflict in the Middle East could affect military support for Ukraine. He said it would be a “mistake” if US-made missile systems meant for Kyiv were redirected to Gulf countries facing Iranian attacks.

“I’m very worried. I hope that the United States will not make such mistakes,” he said.

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He added that continued Western support was important for Ukraine’s defence against Russia.

Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin could benefit from a prolonged conflict in the region.

“[Putin] has benefits… If sanctions are lifted, he will get more money… and he will put this money to weapons,” he said.

He also said efforts to hold peace talks had slowed, adding Ukraine was ready to meet for negotiations “everywhere except Russia and Belarus”.