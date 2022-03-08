Zelenskyy: Russia mined medical supply roads

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said instead of an agreement on humanitarian corridors, what Ukraine got on Monday was “Russian tanks, Russian Grad rockets, Russian mines”.

“They even mined the roads that were the agreed routes for taking food and medicine to the people, to the children, of Mariupol,” Zelenskyy said in what has become a daily video address close to midnight.

On Monday night, he spoke from behind the ornate desk in his official office, visual proof that he remains in Kyiv.

During talks on Monday, the Russians proposed evacuation routes leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, rather than to areas of western Ukraine that remain peaceful.

“It’s just cynicism,” Zelenskyy said. By opening a small corridor to Russia, he said, Moscow is looking only for a propaganda victory.