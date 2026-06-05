What Zelenskyy said in his open letter to Putin as he calls for talks and ceasefire

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks to end the war, saying Ukraine is ready for negotiations but will continue fighting if there is no agreement.

In an open letter, Zelenskyy said peace efforts should begin from the frontline, calling it “the line from which diplomacy must begin”.

He proposed “a full ceasefire for the duration of the negotiations”, adding, “This is standard practice.”

Zelenskyy said the United States “has the capability to monitor a ceasefire along the line where hostilities stop”.

He also said it would be wrong to wait for global attention to return to the war, noting that the United States is currently focused on tensions with Iran.

Story continues below this ad

Who he invited for talks

Zelenskyy proposed a direct meeting with Putin and suggested fixing a clear date.

“Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us — and you. I am proposing a meeting,” he wrote.

He said countries such as Switzerland, Turkey and those in the Arab world could host the talks, noting they have “traditionally hosted leaders to resolve issues of war and peace”.

Zelenskiy urged Putin to take steps towards ending the conflict.

Story continues below this ad

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at Republica Srpska, Serb-controlled entity in Bosnia, President Sinisa Karan, during their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow. (Photo: AP)

“Do not be afraid to take the path out of this war. That is the main thing that is required of you now,” he wrote.

He added that if Russia does not move towards peace, Ukraine would continue its fight. “If you do not personally come to the conclusion that it is time to end this war, Ukraine will continue fighting for its existence.”

Zelenskyy also suggested that a prolonged war could affect Russia internally. “It is a fact of Russian history that you know well: when Russia grows tired, change comes.”

Zelenskyy said many Russians were facing the impact of the war, including drone and missile attacks, rising prices and fuel shortages, and were ready for peace.

Story continues below this ad

The Kremlin said it had received the letter and that Putin would be briefed on it.

Ukraine’s foreign minister reacts

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the letter would also be sent through diplomatic channels.

He called it “a serious and meaningful proposal to end the war… with clear, doable steps and an invitation for a personal meeting.”

“We expect a meaningful response to this proposal. It’s time to end this war. It’s time to choose peace,” Sybiha said.

(With inputs from Reuters)