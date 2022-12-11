scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

‘Hero of Ukraine’: Zelenskyy honours pilot who clicked bloodied selfie after downing drones

Fighter pilot Vadym Voroshylov shot down five of the powerful Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in a night battle on October 12, according to Ukrainian media outlets.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Volodymyr Zelenskyy book, Volodymyr Zelenskyy wartime speechesIn this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP)

A Ukrainian pilot who shared a photo of his bloodied face after ejecting from his damaged fighter jet was honoured with the ‘Hero of Ukraine’ title by President Volodymur Zelenskyy, according to reports.

The title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Gold Star was awarded to fighter pilot Major Vadym Voroshylov, who had downed Iranian-produced Shahed-136 drones in a night battle on October 12 over the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia and later ejected from his MiG-29 aircraft, according to The Newsweek. He suffered injuries to his neck and face.

“(This title is awarded) for personal courage and heroism displayed in the protection of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, (and) selfless service to the Ukrainian people,” Zelenskyy said in a decree.

Voroshylov, who goes by the call sign ‘Karyaa’, uploaded a selfie on Instagram after ejecting, showing a thumbs up and his injured face. The caption read, “The Defense Forces of Ukraine stand in defense not only of our State, they stand in defense of the entire civilized world, it is a shield that protects the Western world from the horde that leaves behind only chaos and destruction! But this protection is very expensive for the sons of Ukraine, so it must be understood and remembered!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vadym V (@___karaya___)

 

The fighter pilot often posts photos and videos shot from inside the cockpit of his fighter jet on Instagram. In July 2021, Voroshylov was one of the many Ukrainian fighter pilots who declined to extend their five-year military contracts. Speaking to Kyiv Post, he cited long hours, low pay, old aircraft, and the air force’s laying blame on pilots for a crash as the reasons behind his decision. However, as Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Voroshylov resumed serving in the Ukrainian air force.

Ukrainian air force MiG-29 pilot Lt. Col. Vyacheslav Yerko was also conferred with the Honour posthumously. He died in a fight following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 09:32:16 pm
