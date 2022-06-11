scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 11, 2022
‘Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear it’: Biden says Ukraine leader rejected US intelligence on Russian invasion

The remarks came as Joe Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the war continues into its fourth month.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
Updated: June 11, 2022 11:51:08 am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr ZelenskyyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (AP)

US President Joe Biden, speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser Los Angeles, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “didn’t want to hear it” when US intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to invade.

“Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he” — meaning Russian President Vladimir Putin — “was going to go in, off the border.”

“There was no doubt,” Biden said. “And Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear it.”

Although Zelenskyy has inspired people with his leadership during the war, his preparation for the invasion — or lack thereof — has remained a controversial issue.

In the weeks before the war began on February 24, Zelenskyy publicly bristled as Biden administration officials repeatedly warned that a Russian invasion was highly likely.

At the time, Zelenskyy was also concerned that the drumbeat of war was unsettling Ukraine’s fragile economy.

